ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Where New Yorkers want to move to, according to Google search data

By Sara Rizzo
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8E7X_0jEZUPzO00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Experts for the moving company Moving APT looked at which states New Yorkers want to move to by analyzing Google search data.

They reportedly used search terms such as “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments in,” “living in,” “move to,” “live in” and “relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state name to find which were at the top.

“Often when looking to move to another area, most people’s first course of action is to consult Google for information on houses available, local schools, job opportunities, and leisure activities in the area,” said a Moving Apt spokesperson.

Where New Yorkers want to move to

  1. California
    • According to Zillow, the average house price in California is $816,804, which is about $440,000 more expensive than in New York where the average is $375,719.
  2. Texas
    • According to Zillow, the average house price in Texas is $314,718, which is $61,000 less expensive than in New York.
  3. Florida
    • According to Zillow, the average house price in Florida is $415,762, which is around $30,000 more expensive than in New York.
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home

“By analyzing the number of searches for terms relating to moving house, we were able to get a good picture of which states residents have the desire to move to. California was the most frequently searched-for state to relocate to by far, coming out top for half of the U.S. states,” said a Moving Apt spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bridge, tunnel toll hike likely in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tolls at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set to increase as part of the proposed budget for 2021.  Prices for bridges and tunnels that go between New York and New Jersey would go up by $1 while AirTrain prices would rise […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYPD: Two with plan to harm Jews arrested at Penn Station

Two men armed with a hunting knife and gun were arrested Friday at Penn Station wanted in connection with planning harm to the Jewish community, officials said. The FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau investigators worked together to uncover a developing threat that occurred Friday, according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hot969boston.com

Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England

And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
OHIO STATE
WETM 18 News

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy