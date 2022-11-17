Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting
Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
WNDU
Silver Alert canceled for South Bend children
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children between ages 6 and 13. The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of siblings Delmonte, Zamarion and Jamarinna Campbell. Delmonte, 13, is described as 5 foot tall, 100-pound […]
abc57.com
95.3 MNC
WNDU
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
WNDU
Three missing children found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The three missing juveniles have been found safe according to South Bend police. The South Bend Police Department is requesting the public’s help in the search for three missing juveniles. Six-year-old Jamarianna, 9-year-old Zamarion and 13-year-old Delmonte campbell were last seen around 5...
WNDU
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
95.3 MNC
wrtv.com
Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at Safe Haven Baby Box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
Man injured after truck strikes tree in Southwest Michigan
MASON TOWNSHIP, MI – A Missouri driver trying to avoid a crash on U.S. 12 was injured Friday when his truck pulling a camper went off the road and struck a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 6:34 p.m. when David Schrader, 50, was heading west on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road.
inkfreenews.com
Three Arrested After Shooting At Home In Walkerton
WALKERTON — Three men were arrested after allegedly firing rifles at a home in Walkerton that injured a child. Kendric Lee Emerson, 32, 301 Skylane Drive Apartment P8, Plymouth; Donovyn O’Neil Carmack, 22, Mishawaka; and Dalton C. Carmack, 25, 118 High Road, Bremen, are each charged with criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Box Truck Heist
(La Porte County, IN) - Two La Porte residents have been arrested in connection with a stolen box truck, which was later found to contain items like guns and drugs. Matthew Murphy, 34, and Christen Bridegroom, 26, are charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court records, the moving...
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Snatch Fleeing Drug User
(Michigan City, IN) - Things have become worse for a suspected Michigan City drug user now charged with leading police on a vehicle pursuit. Keith Patz, 37, was arrested early Tuesday. According to court documents, Patz had just purchased some drugs before an officer witnessed him run a stop sign...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
abc57.com
Elkhart Fire puts out flames on Saint Clair Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Saint Clair Avenue Wednesday night. At 11:14 p.m., crews were called to the area for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood frame structure with smoke on the first floor...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
