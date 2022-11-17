Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Knife-wielding man shot by police outside Superdome murdered his family in 1990
The knife-wielding man whom New Orleans police shot in the arm outside the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murdering his family in Arkansas in 1990 and to threatening someone with a dangerous weapon in New Orleans in 2021. Jimmy Earl Deason's latest arrest came after Superdome security personnel...
Louisiana Man Freed After Nearly 40 Years Behind Bars For Murder He Did Not Commit
Raymond Flanks languished in prison for nearly 40 years but, on Thursday, a judge overturned his murder conviction at the request of both the prosecution and his attorneys. After nearly 40 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit, Raymond Flanks was exonerated and is now a free man.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in a Vehicle with 2 Firearms by the FBI
NOLA.com
Authorities name Harvey stabbing suspect, girlfriend he's accused of killing
Jefferson Parish authorities on Friday identified the man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Harvey and trying to conceal the crime by hiding her body and torching his vehicle in a wooded area on the west bank Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 39, was booked wth second-degree murder and obstruction of...
NOLA.com
Slidell woman sentenced after pleading guilty to false disaster relief claim
A 44-year-old Slidell woman was sentenced to five years of probation and will have to pay over $20,000 in restitution for falsely claiming her house had been damaged in a natural disaster, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans. Schshinetia Anderson pleaded guilty in...
Suspects from Texas and Maine arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Louisiana
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Bogalusa woman Veronique Allen on August 23rd.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
an17.com
Slidell woman sentenced for FEMA fraud
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
NOLA.com
West bank stabbing leads to burning car, dead woman, man hiding in the woods
A nine-hour investigation into a west bank stabbing ended Thursday night when Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies found a burning car, a dead woman and a man hiding nearby in the woods. It was 9:30 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to the stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Kornman Boulevard...
wbrz.com
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead
GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
JPSO: Suspect in morning homicide under arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
NOLA.com
After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison
A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
WDSU
Two men accused in a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa, one arrested in Maine and the other in Houston
Two arrests have been made in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa. Veronique Allen was shot and killed on Aug. 23 while she was getting her hair done inside her mother's home. Aquandre Spencer, 23, of Houston, was arrested on Thursday by local U.S. Marshals for the drive-by...
Update: Suspect identified following morning homicide, evening arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with arrest of trio on drug and gun charges
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop took place on Tuesday, November 15, after a deputy saw “an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Vacherie man sentenced to 15 years in connection with 2020 shooting
A Vacherie was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served in connection with a March 2020 shooting. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton received the sentence Nov. 14. Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter...
St. James Parish man to serve 15 years for murder
24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020.
New Orleans man sentenced for Arkansas wire fraud
A New Orleans man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after committing wire fraud in Arkansas.
