ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Gateway flips on its holiday lights with celebration

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEGQV_0jEZU3tt00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The holiday season is upon us and Salt Lake City will soon be illuminated with more than just street lights. The Gateway will be flipping on their holiday lights for the season on Saturday, Nov. 19 with a celebration and food drive benefitting the Utah Food Bank .

The Gateway invites Utahns to experience its “Gateway Winter Wonderland” which will be filled with oversized woodland creatures, vibrant holiday lighting, and new sculptures to take photos with.

Horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides return after two-year hiatus

The festive art installations will also feature a Discoball Snowman and “dripping gumdrops” down Restaurant Row. The celebrations will include live music and, of course, the lighting of Gateway’s holiday lights.

Visitors are also encouraged to donate nonperishable food items or cash to the Utah Food Bank. All in-person donations will be entered to win a Gateway giveaway, which features prizes valued at $400.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The holiday kick-off event starts at 6 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
S. F. Mori

World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park

Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Prepare your motorized lawn equipment for winter storage

SALT LAKE CITY — As the winter approaches and temperatures continue to fall, you need to start thinking about how to maintain your motorized lawn equipment as you begin to store them. On the latest episode of the KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shialos and Taun Beddes give you...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

SKY HIGH SPANISH: A Visit to Hyatt’s New Rooftop Restaurant

The glitziest new addition to the Salt Lake City dining scene is the Hyatt Regency’s new Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, Mar | Muntanya. Translated from Spanish, the name means “sea and mountain.” Which seems appropriate given that Executive Chef Tyson Peterson’s menu is said to “draw inspiration from the coastal and mountainous regions of Basque Country and Catalonia, where the character of the land is akin to the Great Salt Lake Valley and contrasting Rocky Mountains.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Roderick Boyd

Frozen pipe burst in Sandy

A frozen sprinkler system main burst Thursday, November 17th. The incident occurred at Victoria Woods senior apartment building located at 617 E 9000 S in Sandy, Utah. Pressurized sprinkler systems can put out as much as 100 gallons per minute. Although early in the season, Salt Lake Valley water runs very cold. A significant amount of damage was sustained on all four floors and several residents have been displaced while repairs are completed. Management was not available for comment but has worked diligently to accommodate residents. It is prudent to take all necessary precautions to avoid water damage from freezing pipes.
SANDY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

The Pie Underground: Over 40 Years of Feeding Students

Food is an integral part of the college experience. In these years of wandering, we each truly learn who we are in our relationship with food. Some gravitate towards top ramen on a hot plate where others find their passion for whipping up extravagant feasts. Some even find a happy medium as they add crushed-up hot Cheetos to their Annie’s bunny noodles. Those lucky few who pass through the University of Utah, however, have something that binds them jointly. Regardless of palate or position, a supernatural force ties all of us together. That force is none other than The Pie Pizzeria.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Choir announces three pilot programs to help reach more people

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday changes it is making to spread its music throughout the world. Additionally, it is changing its mission, and implementing pilot programs to help reach a greater number of people. President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
spanishfork.org

New Festival of Lights Traffic Pattern

In the summer of 2022, the US-6/Powerhouse Road intersection was reconfigured, shifting the alignment of the eastbound right turn lane and eliminating the road shoulder. Because of this redesign, we’ve adjusted the route to enter the Festival of Lights. Starting this year, event-goers will access Powerhouse Road from River Bottoms Road, and not from US-6.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

FiiZ Drinks to see big changes with a new technology

SALT LAKE CITY — Fiiz from Stena, better known as FiiZ, is anticipating a rapid brand expansion over the next few years after partnering with a fast-growing software provider. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider, announced its partnership with new FiiZ president and COO Chad Harris today. The popular soft-drink...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy