Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

FORECAST: A breezy, but warmer Sunday is ahead for Kansas City

Kansas City goes Hollywood: Chiefs fans poised to make an impact at SoFi Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs may officially be the road team, but Chiefs Kingdom will likely make a loud impact on the game in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville defense remains dominant in 20-0 win over Center

Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up again on Sunday. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air our way.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Liberty North overwhelmed in second half by CBC

Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up again on Sunday. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air our way.
LIBERTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two rock and roll legends are coming to Arrowhead Stadium. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at GEHA Field on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made an unusual announcement during his Friday news conference, letting everyone know of the concert.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

‘Major electrical outage’ cancels Friday classes at JC Harmon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Classes at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas have been canceled for Friday, Nov. 18. The school district tweeted the class cancelation was due to a major electrical outage. “BPU electrical crews are working on the outage, but unfortunately will not be able...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Former K-State, BVNW alum named CFL Most Outstanding Rookie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas State and Blue Valley Northwest wide receiver Dalton Schoen has made a name for himself north of the border this year. Schoen’s outstanding rookie season was crowned Thursday night when the Overland Park, Kansas, native took home the Most Outstanding Rookie honor at the CFL Honors.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warmup begins in time for the holiday week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calm and clear heading into the holiday workweek Kansas City. Let the warm up begin with highs climbing back into the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday!. We are tracking a light wave of clouds and a few sprinkles for Thursday. Rainfall chances for Thanksgiving...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fort Osage never trails in 29-10 win over Grain Valley

The Jaguars advance to their fourth straight title game. The Stags avenged a loss to the Saints earlier in the year.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KCTV 5

Skies held another round of reservations for holiday bar. They sold out in 90 seconds.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe it’s the nostalgia. Or the view of the promo video. Or the menu. Perhaps all of them. Regardless, the remaining availabilities for people wanting to spend a December evening at the newly-decorated Skies Restaurant holiday bar sold out — in 90 seconds. The window opened at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, and before 11:18:31, the openings were claimed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

East High School in Missouri Class 3 State soccer championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - East High School is set to play in the Missouri Class 3 state championship game for soccer on Saturday. The Bears won their semifinal matchup 2-0 over Glendale. On Saturday at 1:30 p.m. they’ll take on Webster Groves in Fenton, Missouri. East is 20-2-1...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KANSAS STATE

