Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 11

Each of my must-start passers ranks inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below.

Justin Herbert is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of six must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Patrick Mahomes , Lamar Jackson , Prescott, Justin Fields and Joe Burrow make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Josh Allen , Herbert, Jalen Hurts , Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson also are inside my Top 10.

Tom Brady , Tua Tagovailoa , Trevor Lawrence and Geno Smith should be benched or dropped due to Week 11 byes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Miami Dolphins , Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks .

Dak Prescott

Prescott did not reach the 300 passing yard mark in any of his four starts this season, but accounted for three touchdowns in each of his last two appearances.

This week, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and the third-most passing yards and rushing yards per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

They also allowed at least 300 passing yards in three of their last four matchups.

Prescott, my No. 4 option, should throw for 300 yards and account for three scores in this matchup, which I expect to be high scoring. Look for the Cowboys quarterback to provide elite QB1 value down the stretch.

Justin Herbert

Herbert was drafted as a high-end QB1, but ranks outside the Top 10 in fantasy points per game. Look for the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback to heat up over the final few months of the fantasy football campaign.

Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are nearing returns from their respective injury hiatuses. The Chargers also will face the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be a shootout Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The Chiefs allowed the most passing touchdowns (2.1), fifth-most fantasy points and sixth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

I expect Herbert to throw for at least 300 yards in this matchup. He also should find the end zone at least twice. He is my No. 7 option.

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers ranks outside the Top 20 among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game this season. The reigning NFL MVP also failed to reach 300 passing yards in any of his 10 starts. Rodgers did throw at least two passing scores in three of his last four games.

He also threw at least two touchdown passes in seven of his last nine games. This week, Rodgers and the Packers will meet the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans own one of the best rush defenses in the NFL, but struggle against the pass. Packers running back Aaron Jones might not be very productive as a runner in this matchup, but look for Rodgers to air it out for a QB1 level fantasy football performance.

The Titans allowed the most passing yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

Rodgers threw a season-high three touchdown tosses in Week 10 and appears to be gaining chemistry with his young wide receivers. Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb also is expected to return this week from an injury hiatus.

Those factors should lead to another QB1-level showing for Rodgers. He is my No. 9 option.

Russell Wilson

Like Rodgers, Wilson ranks outside the Top 20 in fantasy points per game this season. The Denver Broncos quarterback has just one game with more than 300 yards and one game with more than one passing score this season. Wilson and the Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Denver.

The Raiders allowed the second-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the second-most passing scores to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

Wilson threw for 286 yards in Week 10. He should surpass the 250-yard mark again this week against the Raiders. I also expect Wilson to throw at least two touchdown passes. He is my No. 10 option.

Daniel Jones

Jones accounted for at least two touchdowns in three of his last four games. I expect that trend to continue Sunday when the New York Giants face the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the most fantasy points, seventh-most passing yards, tied for allowing the most touchdowns (1.7) and surrendered the most rushing yards (41.3) per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

Jones is my No. 13 option and can be plugged in as a streaming starter in Week 11.

Davis Mills

Mills should only be in lineups if you are extremely desperate for quarterback production in Week 11. The Houston Texans quarterback sits at No. 14 in my position rankings due to a great matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders tied for allowing the fourth-most passing scores (1.8) and surrendered the 12th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

Mills threw two passing touchdowns in three of his last six games. He also just threw for a season-high 319 yards in Week 10.

Look for the Texans quarterback to find the end zone twice again this week against a vulnerable Commanders secondary.

Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CAR

3. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at ATL

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. CLE

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at IND

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs, TEN

10. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. LV

11. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

13. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. DET

14. Davis Mills, Houston Texans vs. WAS

15. Jared Goff , Detroit Lions at NYG

16. Marcus Mariota , Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

17. Andy Dalton , New Orleans Saints vs. LAR

18. Ryan Tannehill , Tennessee Titans at GB

19. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers at BAL

20. Matthew Stafford , Los Angeles Rams at NO

