ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 11

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nVpW_0jEZTPxB00
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns in Week 10. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

Each of my must-start passers ranks inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below.

Justin Herbert is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of six must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Patrick Mahomes , Lamar Jackson , Prescott, Justin Fields and Joe Burrow make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Josh Allen , Herbert, Jalen Hurts , Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson also are inside my Top 10.

Tom Brady , Tua Tagovailoa , Trevor Lawrence and Geno Smith should be benched or dropped due to Week 11 byes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Miami Dolphins , Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QrLv_0jEZTPxB00
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a Top 5 fantasy football play. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

Dak Prescott

Prescott did not reach the 300 passing yard mark in any of his four starts this season, but accounted for three touchdowns in each of his last two appearances.

This week, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and the third-most passing yards and rushing yards per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

They also allowed at least 300 passing yards in three of their last four matchups.

Prescott, my No. 4 option, should throw for 300 yards and account for three scores in this matchup, which I expect to be high scoring. Look for the Cowboys quarterback to provide elite QB1 value down the stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbndK_0jEZTPxB00
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks for a receiver as he is rushed by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Justin Herbert

Herbert was drafted as a high-end QB1, but ranks outside the Top 10 in fantasy points per game. Look for the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback to heat up over the final few months of the fantasy football campaign.

Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are nearing returns from their respective injury hiatuses. The Chargers also will face the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be a shootout Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The Chiefs allowed the most passing touchdowns (2.1), fifth-most fantasy points and sixth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

I expect Herbert to throw for at least 300 yards in this matchup. He also should find the end zone at least twice. He is my No. 7 option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKEBT_0jEZTPxB00
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is my No. 9 fantasy football option in Week 11. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers ranks outside the Top 20 among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game this season. The reigning NFL MVP also failed to reach 300 passing yards in any of his 10 starts. Rodgers did throw at least two passing scores in three of his last four games.

He also threw at least two touchdown passes in seven of his last nine games. This week, Rodgers and the Packers will meet the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans own one of the best rush defenses in the NFL, but struggle against the pass. Packers running back Aaron Jones might not be very productive as a runner in this matchup, but look for Rodgers to air it out for a QB1 level fantasy football performance.

The Titans allowed the most passing yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

Rodgers threw a season-high three touchdown tosses in Week 10 and appears to be gaining chemistry with his young wide receivers. Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb also is expected to return this week from an injury hiatus.

Those factors should lead to another QB1-level showing for Rodgers. He is my No. 9 option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckGCc_0jEZTPxB00
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a Top 10 fantasy football play. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Russell Wilson

Like Rodgers, Wilson ranks outside the Top 20 in fantasy points per game this season. The Denver Broncos quarterback has just one game with more than 300 yards and one game with more than one passing score this season. Wilson and the Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Denver.

The Raiders allowed the second-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the second-most passing scores to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

Wilson threw for 286 yards in Week 10. He should surpass the 250-yard mark again this week against the Raiders. I also expect Wilson to throw at least two touchdown passes. He is my No. 10 option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U29DG_0jEZTPxB00
Quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Daniel Jones

Jones accounted for at least two touchdowns in three of his last four games. I expect that trend to continue Sunday when the New York Giants face the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the most fantasy points, seventh-most passing yards, tied for allowing the most touchdowns (1.7) and surrendered the most rushing yards (41.3) per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

Jones is my No. 13 option and can be plugged in as a streaming starter in Week 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vXwp_0jEZTPxB00
Quarterback Davis Mills and the Houston Texans will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Houston. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Davis Mills

Mills should only be in lineups if you are extremely desperate for quarterback production in Week 11. The Houston Texans quarterback sits at No. 14 in my position rankings due to a great matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders tied for allowing the fourth-most passing scores (1.8) and surrendered the 12th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

Mills threw two passing touchdowns in three of his last six games. He also just threw for a season-high 319 yards in Week 10.

Look for the Texans quarterback to find the end zone twice again this week against a vulnerable Commanders secondary.

Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CAR

3. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at ATL

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. CLE

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at IND

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs, TEN

10. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. LV

11. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

13. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. DET

14. Davis Mills, Houston Texans vs. WAS

15. Jared Goff , Detroit Lions at NYG

16. Marcus Mariota , Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

17. Andy Dalton , New Orleans Saints vs. LAR

18. Ryan Tannehill , Tennessee Titans at GB

19. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers at BAL

20. Matthew Stafford , Los Angeles Rams at NO

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers

LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
MLive.com

‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf

ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
DETROIT, MI
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
479K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy