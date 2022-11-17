ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Army Times

Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6

A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Army Times

‘Made in China’ exclusion policy at exchanges would hurt families

During the House Armed Services Committee’s mark-up of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, in June, an amendment was adopted by voice vote that would prohibit in the military commissaries and exchanges the sale of products that were produced, assembled or imported from China. The...
Army Times

Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border

This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Army Times

Louisiana Guard fires brigade commander over ‘inappropriate’ texts

The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Collins, confirmed...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy