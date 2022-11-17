Read full article on original website
The Senate Judiciary Committee will review reports that Alito's Hobby Lobby decision was leaked to an anti-abortion leader: 'another black mark on the Supreme Court's increasingly marred ethical record'
A report by The New York Times alleged anti-abortion leaders knew about the 2014 Supreme Court decision before it was official.
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
2024 POLL: Most Dem and GOP voters think they have a better chance at presidency without Biden or Trump
A new Marist Poll survey found most Republican and Democratic voters think their party has the best chance at victory in 2024 if Biden and Trump aren't the parties' nominees.
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Army Times
Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6
A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
Army Times
‘Made in China’ exclusion policy at exchanges would hurt families
During the House Armed Services Committee’s mark-up of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, in June, an amendment was adopted by voice vote that would prohibit in the military commissaries and exchanges the sale of products that were produced, assembled or imported from China. The...
Army Times
Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border
This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas...
Army Times
Louisiana Guard fires brigade commander over ‘inappropriate’ texts
The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Collins, confirmed...
