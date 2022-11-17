Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Claude Lawrence Ballard III for Battery on Law Enforcement, Felony Firearm and Fleeing
On Friday, Nov. 18, around 6:45 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-10, east of Marianna. During the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door and fled east at a high speed. Ballard stopped driving near Grand Ridge and fled on foot. The...
wtvy.com
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
WCTV
Four injured, including two young children, in Taylor County crash Saturday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four people were hurt, including two children, following a single-vehicle crash in Taylor County Saturday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a SUV was driving south on Spring Warrior Road near Quail Street around 6:30 p.m. when it traveled off the roadway to the right. The...
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
fosterfollynews.net
Deonte Bellamy of Graceville, Florida Arrested for Aggravated Assault with Firearm by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on November 15, 2022
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to Graceville to assist the Graceville Police Department. Graceville PD had responded to a disturbance at a home on Pelham Avenue, where they arrested Deonte Bellamy for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, as well as a warrant out of Washington County.
wdhn.com
Dothan man tries to flee police, arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, HCSO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After attempting to run from Houston County Deputies, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and faces a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on November 18, Houston County Sheriff’s Investigators performed...
wdhn.com
Ozark man arrested, accused of making terrorist threats towards police, OPD
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— After a multi-department operation that included air support and military vehicles, an Ozark man has been arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat, per the Ozark Police Department. On the morning of November 17, Ozark Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of...
TPD investigating Circle K robberies
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after three Circle K convenient stores were robbed between Nov.15 and Nov.16.
Post-Searchlight
Susie Q’s robbed at gunpoint, manhunt underway
ATTAPULGUS- Law enforcement is currently tracking a man that held a Susie Q’s store clerk at gunpoint this morning in a successful armed robbery. According to law enforcement sources, the masked assailant escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. GSP, DCSO, and BPS are actively searching the...
Collision between pedestrian, truck leads to man’s death in Gadsden County
A man is dead following an incident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 90 at Woodberry Road in Gadsden County.
Pedestrian dead following traffic incident near Pensacola, Mabry streets
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.
WJHG-TV
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WALB 10
Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
wdhn.com
Two injured in Dothan shooting after son pulls gun to protect mother, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Two are in the hospital after police say a son tried to protect his mother by shooting at a man she was fighting with, per the Dothan Police Department. Around 7:52 a.m. Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 Block of Donna Drive.
wdhn.com
Dothan restauranteur says harassment and slander of her name are the reasons for her $25 million request
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan restaurant owner is asking for millions of dollars to be paid after she says she was harassed and slandered. Latonya Dorsey, the owner of Mama T’s is asking for $25 million from the city of Dothan after her bid for the child feeding program that is now under federal investigation was exposed, to another business that eventually outbid her.
Woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges
HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished.
wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
WJHG-TV
Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
