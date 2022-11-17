ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, GA

WJHG-TV

One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
holmescounty.news

Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation

Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Deonte Bellamy of Graceville, Florida Arrested for Aggravated Assault with Firearm by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on November 15, 2022

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to Graceville to assist the Graceville Police Department. Graceville PD had responded to a disturbance at a home on Pelham Avenue, where they arrested Deonte Bellamy for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, as well as a warrant out of Washington County.
GRACEVILLE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Susie Q’s robbed at gunpoint, manhunt underway

ATTAPULGUS- Law enforcement is currently tracking a man that held a Susie Q’s store clerk at gunpoint this morning in a successful armed robbery. According to law enforcement sources, the masked assailant escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. GSP, DCSO, and BPS are actively searching the...
ATTAPULGUS, GA
WJHG-TV

Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
SNEADS, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Dothan restauranteur says harassment and slander of her name are the reasons for her $25 million request

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan restaurant owner is asking for millions of dollars to be paid after she says she was harassed and slandered. Latonya Dorsey, the owner of Mama T’s is asking for $25 million from the city of Dothan after her bid for the child feeding program that is now under federal investigation was exposed, to another business that eventually outbid her.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
YOUNGSTOWN, FL

