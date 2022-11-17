ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

ourdailybears.com

GAME THREAD: Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Revivalry is here. Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs. For those that didn’t make it to McLane, let’s talk about it here!. DEppsRightSteps is hosting the Virtual Watch party yet again! If you’re not chatting here, head over there and enjoy the game with fellow ODBers.
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
WHO 13

Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
MANHATTAN, KS
fox44news.com

Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?

There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two?. If...
TEXAS STATE
goutrgv.com

Women's Basketball Falls at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's basketball team was defeated 70-45 by the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday at the Bramlage Coliseum. UTRGV (2-2) juniors Halie Jones and Jena' Williams led the Vaqueros offensively with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Junior Mele Kailahi...
EDINBURG, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

High School Football plays down to Final 4

It’s down to the final 4 for High School football play-offs. Two area schools will be in action Friday night. Waverly hosts Cunningham in a 6-man semi-final. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. Burlingame hosts Little River in 8-Man Division I. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. The winners...
BURLINGAME, KS
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS

