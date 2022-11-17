ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

NYC Gets First Freeze of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel

It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park dipped down to freezing, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theticker.org

MetroCard phaseout signals new era for commuters

The Metropolitan Transit Authority should use the implementation of the OMNY system as an opportunity to further improve the quality of its transit system and make it easier for New Yorkers to commute. The MTA has announced that MetroCards will be phased out by 2024 and replaced by the OMNY...
fox5ny.com

NYC stores & restaurants going viral

A number of New York businesses are basking in the shine of going viral on social media. But what does that mean for business? FOX 5 NY visits an Upper East Side restaurant to see how things changed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Water Main Break Floods NYC Subway Station, Suspends Service

Subway trains were still being diverted Sunday afternoon in parts of Manhattan after a morning water main break flooded a station. Water flooded the tracks of the Canal Street Station after a nearby water main break sent water pouring into the lower Manhattan stop. Trains on the 1/2/3 line were skipping a number of stops as a result.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, New York (with Map & Photos)

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, suspension bridge connecting the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York City across the Narrows. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It is named after Giovanni da Verrazzano, an Italian explorer and the first European navigator to enter the Hudson River as New York Bay. Its construction ended in 1964 and from then until 1981, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world. It currently ranks seventh even though it remains the longest in the US It is famous for being the starting point of the well-known New York City Marathon, much of the maritime traffic that circulates between New Jersey and New York, passes under its structure. It carries about 200,000 vehicles per day. It is the work of civil engineer Othmar AmmannThis bridge was also helped build by mid-1930s boxer and heavyweight champion James Walker Braddock, better known as the Cinderella Man of New Jersey. It was opened November 21, 1964 (upper level) and June 28, 1969 (lower level) the bridge is maintained by MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Check your tickets, New York.  Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and  Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

A Homestyle Trinidadian Spot in Flatbush Expands the Narrative of Caribbean Food

Chef and restaurateur Osei Blackett is breaking up a prevailing narrative of Caribbean food — one that’s dominated by Jamaican classics like jerk chicken or beef patties — with a spotlight on homestyle meals from his native Trinidad and Tobago. With dishes like curries and bhaji (leafy greens in coconut milk) as well as ingredients like coconut, cumin, and cassava that reflect the West African, Indian, and indigenous influences on the cuisine, Ariapita opens at 1197 Flatbush Avenue, near Avenue D, in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Friday, November 18.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
BROOKLYN, NY
