Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight. Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New...
NBC New York
NYC Gets First Freeze of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel
It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park dipped down to freezing, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
MAN CHARGES COCKPIT DOOR AT JFK: Flight crew, passengers restrain him
Flight #26, arriving from the Polish capital of Warsaw, had arrived around 8 p.m., when the man made a beeline for the Boeing 787’s cockpit door and began banging on it.
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
theticker.org
MetroCard phaseout signals new era for commuters
The Metropolitan Transit Authority should use the implementation of the OMNY system as an opportunity to further improve the quality of its transit system and make it easier for New Yorkers to commute. The MTA has announced that MetroCards will be phased out by 2024 and replaced by the OMNY...
fox5ny.com
NYC stores & restaurants going viral
A number of New York businesses are basking in the shine of going viral on social media. But what does that mean for business? FOX 5 NY visits an Upper East Side restaurant to see how things changed.
NBC New York
Water Main Break Floods NYC Subway Station, Suspends Service
Subway trains were still being diverted Sunday afternoon in parts of Manhattan after a morning water main break flooded a station. Water flooded the tracks of the Canal Street Station after a nearby water main break sent water pouring into the lower Manhattan stop. Trains on the 1/2/3 line were skipping a number of stops as a result.
10 fun things to do in NYC for $25 or less this weekend
Governors Island Winter Village returns Thursday Nov. 17 Check out comedy, go ice skating, see some art. Get it in before holiday madness [ more › ]
New York Pays $90 Per Quick Call. What Agency Do You Need To Contact?
Most New York residents receive money from the state in one of three well-known ways. These are rebates, income programs, and HEAP. But there is one lesser-known method that gives residents money. All they have to do is call the organization. The agency pays $90 for each quick call received. What are the details of this program?
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
tourcounsel.com
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, New York (with Map & Photos)
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, suspension bridge connecting the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York City across the Narrows. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It is named after Giovanni da Verrazzano, an Italian explorer and the first European navigator to enter the Hudson River as New York Bay. Its construction ended in 1964 and from then until 1981, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world. It currently ranks seventh even though it remains the longest in the US It is famous for being the starting point of the well-known New York City Marathon, much of the maritime traffic that circulates between New Jersey and New York, passes under its structure. It carries about 200,000 vehicles per day. It is the work of civil engineer Othmar AmmannThis bridge was also helped build by mid-1930s boxer and heavyweight champion James Walker Braddock, better known as the Cinderella Man of New Jersey. It was opened November 21, 1964 (upper level) and June 28, 1969 (lower level) the bridge is maintained by MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
Heading South from the Capital Region? The Perfect New Travel Option is Here for You
Heading downstate to see a game or a show in New York City is always a great time. Getting there from the Capital Region, and then getting back, is far less of a treat for those who have to drive. Despite being a straight shot north, or south, from one...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
pix11.com
What will winter bring to NY? Here's the long-range forecast for winter 2023
Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?. What will winter bring to NY? Here’s the long-range …. Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?
Eater
A Homestyle Trinidadian Spot in Flatbush Expands the Narrative of Caribbean Food
Chef and restaurateur Osei Blackett is breaking up a prevailing narrative of Caribbean food — one that’s dominated by Jamaican classics like jerk chicken or beef patties — with a spotlight on homestyle meals from his native Trinidad and Tobago. With dishes like curries and bhaji (leafy greens in coconut milk) as well as ingredients like coconut, cumin, and cassava that reflect the West African, Indian, and indigenous influences on the cuisine, Ariapita opens at 1197 Flatbush Avenue, near Avenue D, in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Friday, November 18.
Turkey giveaway in Crotona ensures families receive much-needed Thanksgiving dinner
The New York City Department of Corrections and the National Latino Peace Officers Association teamed up with other local organizations Saturday to give out about 80 turkeys to families who would have faced hardships buying Thanksgiving meals.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
