Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Voices: Republicans have convinced voters inflation is Biden’s fault — even though they have no plan to solve it
In their efforts to take control of the House and the Senate from the Democrats in the midterms, Republicans are hoping that the electorate will punish President Joe Biden and his party for historically high inflation.There really is no broader economic message beyond inflation. The US economy added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to a historically low 3.5%. Wednesday’s national employment report from ADP pegged US job gains in October at 239,000. According to the Atlanta Fed, wages were up 6.3% in September. While that’s down from 6.7% in August, it’s still higher than any point...
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Joe Biden had a 'Dark Brandon' moment while discussing midterm results
President Joe Biden made a snide remark about Donald Trump's political strength while discussing the midterm results with reporters on Wednesday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’
On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech
Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
Kamala Harris Was the Real Winner of the Midterms
The vice president has won praise for her efforts on behalf of Democratic candidates during the crucial midterm campaigns.
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally
Joe Biden stumbled on stage during a US midterm rally in New York ahead of the US 2022 midterm election.The president travelled to Yonkers to join Democratic governor Kathy Hochul on the campaign trail, as her lead narrows.Hochul’s challenger, Lee Zeldin, has been rising in the polls, shrinking the once double-digit gap to just four points.This video shows Mr Biden stumbling while speaking about the cost of prescription drugs on Sunday, 6 November.Americans will cast their votes tomorrow to shape the form of both the House and the Senate.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
With all he’s accomplished, why is President Joe Biden so unpopular?
Letters to the Editor: All Republicans have for ideas is cutting Social Security and lower taxes for rich people.
Marjorie Taylor Greene re-elected in Georgia as she vows to impeach Biden and target ‘traitors’
Right-wing Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has won a second term representing Georgia’s 14th District in the House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, according to the Associated Press.Ms Greene, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump and promoter of antisemitic conspiracy theories such as QAnon, was widely expected to carry the heavily Republican district, which has been represented by a Republican since former Democratic Representative Nathan Deal switched parties in 1995.She has made repeated calls for Joe Biden to be impeached since she took office, and on Monday took to Twitter to predict that it “will...
US farmer worried Biden's policies put industry in jeopardy
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling New Jersey grain and vegetable farm to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's policies.
DeSantis overtakes Trump as the 2024 presidential nominee Republicans prefer, new YouGov poll says
More Republicans say they would prefer DeSantis to be their 2024 nominee over Trump. The finding, taken days after the midterms, is a reversal of previous polls that put Trump ahead. After the GOP's lackluster midterm election results, Trump has received criticism from within the party. A new poll shows...
Democrats running low on time to pass anti-Big Tech antitrust bills
Democrats only have a few weeks left to pass Big Tech antitrust legislation before the start of the new term. With the House set to fall into Republican hands in January, Democrats may not have enough time to resolve differences among members and pass the major bipartisan tech reform bills that have been debated over the past year, according to industry watchers.
