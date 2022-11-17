Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
These San Antonio-area restaurants are open for Thanksgiving 2022
Sometimes it's nice to be pampered with a sumptuous feast prepared by professional chefs.
New Braunfels celebrates traditions, holidays with annual Wassailfest
The event starts on December 1.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio Mom Shares her Monster Fish Museum Experience
Featured at the Witte Museum and based on National Geographic’s hit TV show, Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants is undeniably about the biggest catches. This fascinating interactive exhibition is for all ages, showcasing gigantic freshwater fish and their importance to local communities. Through mythical tales, videos, and hands-on activities, uncover the secrets of the world’s monster fish!
San Marcos movie theater demolished, turning into apartments
Twelve acres of land in San Marcos is transforming from a movie theater to a multi-family apartment complex.
news4sanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
KVUE
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels
The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
tpr.org
San Antonio’s redlining history still impacts the city’s Black, Hispanic neighborhoods
TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — San Antonio has many economically segregated neighborhoods. Historically the city has dealt with high poverty rates and low education among communities of color. Much of this can be attributed to the federal government’s redlining practices after The Great Depression. The...
Here's when H-E-B, Walmart and Target will be open for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — We've all been there: Your family is in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner when you realize you've forgotten one or two key ingredients. Where to go at the 11th hour to make your apple pie or scalloped potatoes dreams a reality?. If you're sticking around...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
KSAT 12
Chicken caught scrambling through traffic on East Side finds forever home, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – Why did a chicken cross the road on the East Side? Apparently, to find his new forever home. Animal Care Services officers were driving near MLK and the IH-10 overpass when they saw the chicken, named Senor Tráfico, cutting through traffic. Drivers slowed down to...
tpr.org
Keeping pigs as pets has become a porker of a problem in San Antonio
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. This is the story of three not so little pigs named French Fry, Speedy, and Charlotte. The City of...
KSAT 12
Pug stolen in San Antonio reunited with owner after being found in ‘unsanitary conditions,’ ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A 3-month-old pug that was stolen several weeks ago in San Antonio was reunited with her family after police discovered her in “unsanitary conditions,” according to Animal Care Services. ACS said that last week, ACS and SAPD officers responded to a home where several...
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
San Antonio Current
This 122-year-old San Antonio home for sale comes with a hidden basement speakeasy
A two-story home built in 1900 in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill area has hit the market. And in addition to all its classic charm, it includes a hidden basement speakeasy created by the couple that spent more than a year renovating the property. The basement bar is secreted behind a...
sanantoniomag.com
How to Smoke a Turkey, from the Pros at 2M Smokehouse
It’s not an exaggeration to say pitmaster Esaul Ramos Jr. truly is a master when it comes to smoked turkey. The co-owner of 2M Smokehouse has been nominated twice by the James Beard Foundation for Best Chef: Texas and his restaurant called the best barbecue in San Antonio by SAM and others since opening in 2016. In Julia Celeste Rosenfeld’s newest book, “San Antonio Cooks,” (officially out Nov. 22), she spotlights Ramos’ smoked turkey breast recipe alongside recipes from 41 other local chefs. She writes that Ramos’ turkey is known for its “deep, smoky and honeyed flavor,” and is a highlight of the 2M menu. Test it out this Thanksgiving or simply for your next backyard barbecue.
Everything that will be closed in New Braunfels for Thanksgiving
Don't put out your trash cans on Thanksgiving Day.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark
Are there lessons we can learn from the Alamo City's missteps as it built existing sports facilities including the Alamodome and the AT&T Center?
Comments / 1