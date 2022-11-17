ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

MySanAntonio

San Antonio Mom Shares her Monster Fish Museum Experience

Featured at the Witte Museum and based on National Geographic’s hit TV show, Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants is undeniably about the biggest catches. This fascinating interactive exhibition is for all ages, showcasing gigantic freshwater fish and their importance to local communities. Through mythical tales, videos, and hands-on activities, uncover the secrets of the world’s monster fish!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels

The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

How to Smoke a Turkey, from the Pros at 2M Smokehouse

It’s not an exaggeration to say pitmaster Esaul Ramos Jr. truly is a master when it comes to smoked turkey. The co-owner of 2M Smokehouse has been nominated twice by the James Beard Foundation for Best Chef: Texas and his restaurant called the best barbecue in San Antonio by SAM and others since opening in 2016. In Julia Celeste Rosenfeld’s newest book, “San Antonio Cooks,” (officially out Nov. 22), she spotlights Ramos’ smoked turkey breast recipe alongside recipes from 41 other local chefs. She writes that Ramos’ turkey is known for its “deep, smoky and honeyed flavor,” and is a highlight of the 2M menu. Test it out this Thanksgiving or simply for your next backyard barbecue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

