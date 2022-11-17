Read full article on original website
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Brooke Shields Recalls ‘Fiasco’ Interview With Barbara Walters: ‘I Felt So Taken Advantage Of’
Brooke Shields looked back on uncomfortable interviews early on in her career during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, November 22. The actress, 57, explained that she felt that when Barbara Walters, 93, interviewed her when she was only 15, she felt like something just wasn’t right, as Drew Barrymore, 47, opened up about her own interview with Barbara.
