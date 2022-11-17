ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Sheriff, group sue to block strict Oregon gun control law

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon gun rights group and a county sheriff have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter-approved ballot measure that is one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The Oregon Firearms Federation and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed the lawsuit Friday...
