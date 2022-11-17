ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

abcnews4.com

NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD searching for missing endangered man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary

The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: Nov....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek neighbors and officers teamed up to save a kitten from a storm drain on November 13.  According to Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to a call from City Council member Hannah Cox reporting a kitten stuck in a storm drain.  Upon arrival, Chief Officer Roscoe found […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood. Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Standoff in Williamsburg Co. ends in officer-involved shooting

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home with a hostage Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Red Road in Kingstree around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, the Highway Patrol says. The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

