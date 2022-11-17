Read full article on original website
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
NCPD searching for missing endangered man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in South Carolina road rage incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident. Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the Aug. 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. […]
Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: Nov....
Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek neighbors and officers teamed up to save a kitten from a storm drain on November 13. According to Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to a call from City Council member Hannah Cox reporting a kitten stuck in a storm drain. Upon arrival, Chief Officer Roscoe found […]
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston minister who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting in 2015 will lead a prayer march through the Holy City on Sunday. The Rev. Anthony Thompson says forgiveness is a key part of his ministry. Thompson will lead a prayer march starting at...
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood. Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She...
Friday headlines: Accused former lawyer files formal alibi ahead of January trial
Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh filed an official alibi Thursday ahead of his January double murder trial in Colleton County. The alibi contradicts a prosecutor’s assertion that Murdaugh fatally shot his wife and son before leaving the family’s Moselle property the night of June 7, 2021. According to news...
N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
SLED: South Carolina's murder rate is increasing at an 'alarming rate'
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released its 2021 crime report. The report shows an "alarming increase" in murders in the Palmetto State. In 2021, the rate of murders increased by 0.89%, while weapons law violations were up by 4.2%. The data collected shows...
Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son’s murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh on Thursday filed a formal alibi defense for the night that his wife and son were fatally shot. Margaret Murdaugh (52) and Paul Murdaugh (22) were found brutally murdered at the family’s Colleton County property the night of June 7, 2021. […]
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
Standoff in Williamsburg Co. ends in officer-involved shooting
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home with a hostage Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Red Road in Kingstree around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning...
Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, the Highway Patrol says. The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed, minor driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed their report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified...
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
