Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and CareerHerbie J PilatoSan Antonio, TX
5 of the best venues to watch the World Cup in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
8newsnow.com
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
963kklz.com
Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas
Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip Faces a Growing Health Crisis
A mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down on March 17, 2020, by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The coronavirus scare had become a reality and the magnitude of the moment was only beginning to settle in. It was the first time in more than 50 years that...
8newsnow.com
Seniors at Las Vegas mobile home park receive Thanksgiving meals
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s an update to a story we first brought to you back in September. Residents living in the Royal Mobile Home Park in the northeast valley were having a hard time accessing food and turned to 8 News Now for help. After the original story...
8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of …. 3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. The College of Southern Nevada Mariachi Plata music …. The College...
vegas24seven.com
Soar into the Holidays with FlyOver in Las Vegas’ 40 Percent off Black Friday Deal
SOAR INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH FLYOVER IN LAS VEGAS’. Immersive Flight Ride Attraction Offers 40 Percent Off Nov. 21 Through Dec. 5. To kick off Black Friday, FlyOver in Las Vegas – the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction – is offering 40 percent off ticket prices from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 5. Use promo code: FLYBLACKFRIDAY at checkout on flyoverlasvegas.com to redeem online.
Las Vegas Lounge Showdown: Amex Centurion Lounge vs The Club LAS
In this Las Vegas Lounge Showdown, I’ll discuss the pros and cons of two of the four lounges at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). While my mom and I were flying to and from LAS, I decided to do a comparison between the two lounges currently open at Las Vegas Airport: the Club at LAS and the Centurion Lounge. Each category is worth 5 points, for a total of 25 points. Ok, let’s get started!
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hanging By a Thread
Jackie Robinson Jr's plan to build a 23,000-seat sports and entertainment arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has gone through numerous ups and downs in the nine years since it was proposed. But this week the project got a bit of good news when the Clark County...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas apartment complex asks for public’s help amid heating issues, cold weather
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Property managers at the Hebron apartment complex off of Las Vegas Boulevard are asking for the public’s help amid the complex’s heating and hot water issues. Hebron, a low-income housing complex for veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and seniors has struggled to stay afloat ever...
The Top 50 Vegas Eateries
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV
You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas
The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
8newsnow.com
Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots
The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. DNA ties Las Vegas man to 1980 rape,...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Feeling romantic? Check out these Vegas bars and lounges
You’ve brought your lover to Las Vegas but now you need to know where to take them. The pressure is off, my friends, because we’ve made the choice for you. Any of the following spots are perfect for a romantic rendezvous. Sleek and sexy with a bit of...
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
8newsnow.com
Crash leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man in North Las Vegas is dead following a traffic collision. According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to reports of a collision near of the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found one man, who...
Goodwill of Southern Nevada opens new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening of its new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday morning and it there will be some good deals. Goodwill’s 17th retail store and donation center will be located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Robindale Road. According to the National Association […]
Comments / 0