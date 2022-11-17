Read full article on original website
Australia’s new approach was one of the few positives at Cop27 – but its actions still don’t match rhetoric
Qualified victory was snatched from defeat at the climate summit with a genuine and surprising agreement on loss and damage. But there’s still no plan to get to 1.5C. The Cop27 climate summit ended in a desperate and confused flurry more than 40 hours late with a qualified victory clutched from the jaws of complete failure, but with the big issues unresolved.
