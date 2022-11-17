ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viva Vee
3d ago

Because we know it's true! Biden is compromised with Russia and China!! They are holding his sons actions in their countries over his head. That is why and how Russia has been allowed and able to start their bs in Ukraine. Trump would of never allowed it to happen. Russia has admitted to meddling in our elections for the dems. It was Hillary and Obama that sold our assets to them not the Republicans. Russia and China like and want the dems in office so they can do as they please. I'm part Russian and stand my ground but the bs in Ukraine is wrong. I'm against wars.

TRUMPSTER
3d ago

Joe Biden is under investigation as of 11/16/22, FBI held a press conference and have sufficient evidence against Biden, for being a security threat, 5 confidential FBI agents have come forward with incriminating evidence against Biden

tim t
1d ago

you expect him to say anything when he probably has children and grandchildren which are unguarded??!! The Bidens are as corrupt as the Clintons.. hint?

Fox News

Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
The Hill

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
