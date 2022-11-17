Read full article on original website
Reee
3d ago
Hunter never ran for office and he is not running for office. What about Jared and the 2 billion dollars given to him by the Saudi’s.
Reply(4)
19
Pelosi You're Fired
19h ago
The human sex trafficing is a big impracheable offense! Where are these victims at?? Biden needs to be prosecuted immediately!!
Reply
6
Guest
3d ago
Any, and all of the Republican investigations are going to end up backfiring on them Mark my words and don’t forget President Biden, and his administration are more than willing to use the Trump defense not to comply
Reply(5)
9
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
TUCKER CARLSON: This lie could get millions of Americans killed
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to false reports Russian missiles hit Poland and gives his take on the FTX meltdown on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes
President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
2024 POLL: Most Dem and GOP voters think they have a better chance at presidency without Biden or Trump
A new Marist Poll survey found most Republican and Democratic voters think their party has the best chance at victory in 2024 if Biden and Trump aren't the parties' nominees.
Biden 'not competent' to be president after appearing to zone out during MSNBC interview: Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Claudia Tenney. R-N.Y., warned Biden's cognitive concerns are 'serious' after he appeared to zone out during his latest sit-down interview with MSNBC
FBI Director Wray refuses to say if alleged Hunter Biden criminal activity is Russian 'disinformation'
FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to answer questions about the veracity of information collected by Senate Republicans on alleged criminal activity by the Biden family.
Biden slammed for 'scary' long pause when asked if first lady supports 2024 run: 'Keeps getting worse'
President Biden gave a long pause when asked in an interview whether the first lady supports him seeking a second term in 2024 when he will turn 82 years old.
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
Hunter Biden & Wife Melissa Cohen Spotted Visiting California Urgent Care As Legal Woes Mount
On Wednesday, November 2, Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, were spotted dropping by an urgent care clinic in Agoura Hills, California, appearing to be in good spirits despite the context of their locale. While Cohen kept it casual in a Sublime t-shirt and a pair of...
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story
A district court judge ruled Monday that an FBI agent must be deposed under oath for his alleged involvement in coordinating with Meta in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Pompeo says Trump special counsel 'saddens' him, calls on DOJ to deliver 'apolitical justice'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Justice Department for appointing a special counsel to investigate former President Trump while urging the DOJ to “do their job.”
Confusion erupts after Biden initially declines to discuss Poland missile incident at emergency roundtable
Conservatives on Twitter expressed confusion over President Biden initially declining to take reporters' questions about a missile which killed two people in Poland Tuesday.
Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden
EXCLUSIVE: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has no doubt Kevin McCarthy will clinch the speakership role in January, blames former President Donald Trump for the GOP's underwhelming midterm results and says Trump could lose to President Biden in a 2024 matchup. McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing a challenge to become speaker...
Biden warns most COVID-related deaths this year will be result of people not being updated on their vaccines
President Biden gave a press conference Tuesday urging Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines and prevent more unnecessary deaths.
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
