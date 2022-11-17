ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Veterans Affairs issues warning about PACT Act scams

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430fGN_0jEZRs8s00

As the Department of Veterans Affairs takes steps to being processing thousands of claims related to the passage of the PACT Act on Jan. 1, it is also warning about potential scams related to the legislation that target veterans.

During a media roundtable on Tuesday, Veterans Benefits Administration Chief Financial Officer Charles Tapp said VA is very aware of a lot of aggressive schemes and advertisements that are happening specifically around Section 804 of the PACT Act, which is related to the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, but added it is too early to determine if any reaches the level of fraud.

“We’re being flooded with commercials and emails and posts on the different media platforms,” he said. “We just want to emphasize, if you go to va.gov, there’s a site that we have explicitly dedicated to Camp Lejeune water contamination, where it walks through all the different things that are available.”

Signed into law on Aug. 10, the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act expands VA health care and benefits coverage to veterans of all eras who were exposed to toxins as a result of their military service. It also adds more than 20 cancers and other illnesses to the VA’s presumptive conditions list.

Included in the legislation is the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, which allows certain individuals to sue and recover damages for harm from exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987.

“What I am here to say is that veterans have the opportunity to get the support and help they need with filing an initial claim free of charge by reaching out to VA,” he said.

Tapp, who is a  Gulf War era and post 9/11 veteran, said as of Nov. 12, 145,000 veterans have filed claims related to the PACT Act.

He called filing a claim the gateway that opens the door for VA benefits and health care services. Tapp added the VBA has gone through the new law and is currently writing regulations to address it.

“The law is to tell us the what, and now the regulations allow us to do the how and we want to make sure that we’ve got the proper procedures in place to make sure that our rating specialists are moving forward smartly as they’re processing the claim so that we can do them both timely and of high quality because that’s what veterans deserve,” he said.

Tapp said VBA is also ensuring that it hires professionals that can actually process those claims, which he predicts will increase.

“The worst thing we want to do is to have this once-in-a-generation legislation come forward and become law and then not be able to process these claims timely,” he said.

To prevent vets from becoming victims of fraud, Tapp said VA is focusing on education and providing information.

“We found out that the biggest and best, most aggressive offensive measure that we can take around fraud is to make sure people are smart and can identify opportunities for fraudsters to go in and attack you with misinformation or going after your bank account or asking you to come and fill out paperwork with them or engage in other schemes to take your money when that’s not appropriate,” he said.

Tapp did not provide many details about VA’s outreach to veterans, saying he didn’t want to give away too much in terms of what it is doing.

“We don’t want to educate the bad guys on what we’re doing, but certainly we are working in the background in a very proactive manner using technology to support our efforts to keep veterans safe,” he said.

To file a claim, veterans can go online to www.va.gov to access a tool that will walk them through the process. You can also call  800-698-2411.

“For those who may want some support or assistance for someone or a body of folks who are knowledgeable in the process, we certainly recommend working with an accredited agent and those accredited agents are VSOs or other organizations that VA has recognized that have gone through certain training and have committed to holding up a certain set of standards when it comes to engaging with veterans,” he added.

Tapp urged veterans to not sign any contracts agreeing to pay a company a fee for their claim.

“Now, veterans do have a choice,” he said. “If they choose to work with an attorney or one of these companies, that is absolutely their choice. We want to emphasize again that we’re here to help and provide support free of charge.”

Vets should also be vigilant about protecting their personal accounts.

“A lot of times fraud happens when direct deposit accounts are changed,” he said. “So we want to make sure that that you keep your information with VA up to date in terms of your e-mail addresses, your phone numbers and your addresses. And also, if you receive any communications from VA, please make sure that you open it and read it.”

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
WILMINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Police Department Activates “Holiday Task Force”

The New Bern Police Department will activate its annual “Holiday Task Force” on Nov. 25, 2022. The Holiday Task Force is a special deployment of officers to provide specific patrol in heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. Task force operations will begin the day after Thanksgiving and will run through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. The hours of deployment will vary based on seasonal activity and other factors, which may affect the special operation. The task force will be comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives, and others working in an undercover capacity to proactively monitor targeted areas for opportunistic crimes.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Imposter scam strikes county

BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Town councilman resigns amid arrest, financial struggles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local councilmember who doubled as a town financial officer is now off the job. The Navassa Town Council accepted Councilman James Hardy’s resignation Thursday night, a year before his term was set to end. Hardy also served as Navassa’s finance officer, taking over after...
NAVASSA, NC
WITN

Drug dealers sentenced in Craven County court

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking drugs in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Kenneth Hacker II, of Pollocksville, 47-year-old Bobby Fields, and 24-year-old Keandre Gardner, both of New Bern, were the men sentenced. Thomas says Hacker...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County Board of Elections finalizes 2022 election results, one member dissents

The county canvass followed a week's worth of lengthy meetings, where county election board members worked meticulously through absentee and provisional ballots that were challenged for a variety of reasons, including illegible marks, confusion over suffixes (i.e. if a voter was a father or son where Jr. and Sr. were left off ballots), or the voter not being eligible.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Retired officer living his saltwater dream

It only took Ralph Mason about 30 years of hard work to finally get his dream job. He throws his head back and laughs when he considers that irony. Mason, 53, spent 28 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department after a couple of years in the U.S. Army, retiring 3½ years ago. Almost immediately, he moved to Beaufort and hung out his shingle: charter boat captain.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling...
BURGAW, NC
WITN

House being offered for free has yet to sell

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19

Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Marine Corp veteran continues to serve as civilian

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Liz Hartman is a former Arabic linguist for the Marine Corps and currently serves as commander of the American Legion Post 539. She joined the Marine Corps when she was 20 years old because she felt she needed to make a drastic change to reach her desired accomplishments. “I joined […]
NEW BERN, NC
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy