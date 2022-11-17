Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said he is accountable for thousands of layoffs the company will see in the near future.During a meeting with company officials on Tuesday, Mr Zuckerberg reportedly appeared downcast and took responsibility for the mass layoffs facing the company and the missteps that led to the cuts.According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr Zuckerberg said his over-optimism about growth led to overhiring. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said he is accountable for thousands of...

11 DAYS AGO