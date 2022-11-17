Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Confirms He’s Playing in World Baseball Classic

His role in the tournament is still yet to be determined.

Good news for Team Japan (and really baseball fans everywhere). Shohei Ohtani will be playing in the World Baseball Classic next March.

Ohtani is definitely the most unique baseball player in the world, and he'll now have the opportunity to show off his talents on the world's greatest stage.

The role he will play for Team Japan is still yet to be determined. He had floated the idea around of closing games for Japan , or at least coming in as a reliever. That way, he wouldn't have to ramp up his offseason workouts too early to get ready to be a starter. However, Angels GM Perry Minasian has given Ohtani the full-go to do whatever he would like, whether that's start, close or only hit.

Either way, it'll be a treat for baseball fans to get to watch Ohtani on this national stage. There's truly no one more fun to watch than Ohtani, and now he'll get to go up against some of baseball's best in the biggest stage.