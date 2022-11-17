ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halos Today

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Confirms He’s Playing in World Baseball Classic

By Noah Camras
Halos Today
Halos Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCI3A_0jEZRhg700

His role in the tournament is still yet to be determined.

Good news for Team Japan (and really baseball fans everywhere). Shohei Ohtani will be playing in the World Baseball Classic next March.

Ohtani is definitely the most unique baseball player in the world, and he'll now have the opportunity to show off his talents on the world's greatest stage.

The role he will play for Team Japan is still yet to be determined. He had floated the idea around of closing games for Japan , or at least coming in as a reliever. That way, he wouldn't have to ramp up his offseason workouts too early to get ready to be a starter. However, Angels GM Perry Minasian has given Ohtani the full-go to do whatever he would like, whether that's start, close or only hit.

Either way, it'll be a treat for baseball fans to get to watch Ohtani on this national stage. There's truly no one more fun to watch than Ohtani, and now he'll get to go up against some of baseball's best in the biggest stage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Shohei Ohtani MVP voter explains reasoning

Shohei Ohtani isn’t your 2022 American League MVP. But one of the two writers who voted for him explained his rationale. Ohtani conceded the 2022 AL MVP award to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Judge clobbered 62 homers this season, a new record in the AL. You probably heard about that more than once. Read more... The post Shohei Ohtani MVP voter explains reasoning appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa

MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?

Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani succeeds in WBC recruitment

Let us go back to September 14. The Los Angeles Angels were facing off against the Cleveland Guardians, a 5-3 defeat for the Halos. It was just another game in another forgetful season as the Angels were playing out the string, their sights set on another long winter vacation. But...
FOX Sports

Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino wears full uniform for son's career day

Jose Trevino had a breakout season in his first year with the New York Yankees, and he is making some more new fans in the offseason as well. Trevino showed up to career day at his son's school to discuss what he does for a living. In an unforgettable gesture, Trevino showed up wearing his full Yankees uniform and catcher's gear.
NEW YORK STATE
Halos Today

Halos Today

Anaheim, CA
664
Followers
183
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy