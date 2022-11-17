ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
CNN

The truth about how often you should wash your hair

A new report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have you rethinking your hair care routine. Experts weigh in on how often you should wash your hair — and what you can do to maintain it on the off days.
shefinds

4 Supplements Experts Say You Should Start Taking Every Day To Stop Hair Loss

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 06/13/22. If you struggle with thinning hair, you may have tried every product under the sun to combat the issue— from thickening shampoos to scalp exfoliators to hair oils. However, it’s important to remember that while the products you use on your hair play a role in its health, the nutrients you put into your body are just as important. Luckily, if your diet is lacking a particular vitamin or mineral, supplements are a great solution.
shefinds

These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!

Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
ABC News

Ellen Pompeo sends message to 'Grey's Anatomy' fans ahead of departure

Ellen Pompeo addressed her departure from "Grey's Anatomy" in a social media post dedicated to the show's fans on Thursday. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" the actress, 53, wrote in an Instagram post.
Well+Good

6 Common Habits a Dermatologist Is Begging You To Stop Immediately for the Sake of Your Skin and Hair

We all have little habits that we do without even thinking about them, and according to Lynn McKinley-Grant, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, some of those things can damage your skin. While many of us know that popping pimples is a no-no, seemingly innocuous habits like rubbing your eyes while wearing nail polish could actually cause an issue.
shefinds

Beauty Experts Swear By These Hair Treatments To Promote Faster Regrowth

Whether you’re experiencing hair shedding, have noticed your hair looking thinner lately, or are simply searching for ways to give your strands a boost, it’s not unusual to hear a million tips on how to regrow hair — and some of them may sound a bit suspicious. Should you run out and buy all of the hair regrowth gummies on the shelf? Should you invest big bucks in expensive shampoos, conditioners, and masks? Before you go bankrupt trying to get your hair to a happier place, take these tips from Hair Expert Jean Lopez, co-founder of LilyHair, who swears by these hair treatments to promote faster regrowth.
E! News

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
