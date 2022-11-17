Read full article on original website
Related
Jane Fonda admits she's 'not going to be around for much longer' after cancer diagnosis
Jane Fonda has warned fans that she doesn't think she's 'going to be around for much longer' after being diagnosed with cancer. The Grace and Frankie actress broke the news back in September that she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and now expects that she'll be gone 'sooner rather than later.'
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another
Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
The truth about how often you should wash your hair
A new report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have you rethinking your hair care routine. Experts weigh in on how often you should wash your hair — and what you can do to maintain it on the off days.
Watch Kate Upton Do a Sled Push Weighted By Husband Justin Verlander
The actress makes the full-body exercise look easy.
4 Supplements Experts Say You Should Start Taking Every Day To Stop Hair Loss
This story has been updated since it was originally published on 06/13/22. If you struggle with thinning hair, you may have tried every product under the sun to combat the issue— from thickening shampoos to scalp exfoliators to hair oils. However, it’s important to remember that while the products you use on your hair play a role in its health, the nutrients you put into your body are just as important. Luckily, if your diet is lacking a particular vitamin or mineral, supplements are a great solution.
These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!
Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
How to Make Hair Grow Thicker Naturally
Scientifically proven tips and tricks for a full, healthy mane.
ABC News
Ellen Pompeo sends message to 'Grey's Anatomy' fans ahead of departure
Ellen Pompeo addressed her departure from "Grey's Anatomy" in a social media post dedicated to the show's fans on Thursday. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" the actress, 53, wrote in an Instagram post.
6 Common Habits a Dermatologist Is Begging You To Stop Immediately for the Sake of Your Skin and Hair
We all have little habits that we do without even thinking about them, and according to Lynn McKinley-Grant, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, some of those things can damage your skin. While many of us know that popping pimples is a no-no, seemingly innocuous habits like rubbing your eyes while wearing nail polish could actually cause an issue.
Ant Anstead Shares a Message About His ‘Special Lady,’ and It’s Not Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead shared amessage on social media about his “special lady,” but it’s not his girlfriend of over a year, Renée Zellweger.
AOL Corp
Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
Beauty Experts Swear By These Hair Treatments To Promote Faster Regrowth
Whether you’re experiencing hair shedding, have noticed your hair looking thinner lately, or are simply searching for ways to give your strands a boost, it’s not unusual to hear a million tips on how to regrow hair — and some of them may sound a bit suspicious. Should you run out and buy all of the hair regrowth gummies on the shelf? Should you invest big bucks in expensive shampoos, conditioners, and masks? Before you go bankrupt trying to get your hair to a happier place, take these tips from Hair Expert Jean Lopez, co-founder of LilyHair, who swears by these hair treatments to promote faster regrowth.
Oh, Brother — Nick Cannon, Soon To Be A Father Of 12, Has Not Completely Ruled Out The Possibility Of Having More Kids
Nick is currently expecting baby No. 12 with model Alyssa Scott.
Brad Pitt, 58, Cleans Up Good With Slicked Back Hair, Black Suit & Shades: Photos
Brad Pitt, 58, showed off his incredible style during his latest public appearance! The actor wore a black suit with a white undershirt, a black scarf, and sunglasses as he entered a special Q&A event for his new movie, Babylon, in New York City, NY on Nov. 16. He also had his hair slicked back and rocked some facial hair as he topped his look off with boots.
Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic
Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Disney Made an Animated Short About Body Image — Why That's So Important
A psychologist weighs in on the much-buzzed about short film.
Lizzo Shares Her Sensitive Skin-Care Routine (Including a Drugstore Staple)
She details her product picks in a recent TikTok video.
Shape Magazine
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.
Comments / 0