Mt. Dell XC skiers under 18 and over 70 ski for free

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah — The Utah Nordic Alliance (TUNA) manages the Mt. Dell Cross Country Ski Area, which also serves as a golf course in the summer. Locals and visitors can see the ski area as they drive through Parley’s Canyon between Park City and Salt Lake City.

People over the age of 70 and under the age of 18 can ski for free in the upcoming season and college students get a discounted pass.

For those who join TUNA, members can get an early-season pass for just $75 . This offer is good through November 30. In order to see the discounted price, members must be logged in and either already have a membership for 2022-2023, or have one in their shopping cart. Prices will increase on December 1.

Daily online trail conditions/grooming reports are available each winter for classic style and for skate style runs.

Due to the Salt Lake County watershed policies, dogs are prohibited in the area.

Please email membership@utahnordic.org for college details.

