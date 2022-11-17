Two Men Argue If What They’re Seeing is Birds or Aliens

Those "birds" sure are... sparkly?

“That does not look like birds” a man says as the video shows a string of white dots flying against the clearest of blue skies. The man capturing it with his phone says it is absolutely glistening and asks the other man if he really thinks it’s birds. He hesitates and says he doesn’t know what else it could be, but then states again that it doesn’t look like birds. He jokes maybe it’s a string of lights flying in the air. The camera man suggests maybe it’s an escaped streamer that got way up there in the sky. The whole time they chat the strange twinkling string of lights move across the sky, gently changing and morphing shape as they go.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The men don’t directly say “alien” but you can tell that’s the alternative they mean in the way they trail off trying to figure out what else it could be. The strange sparkling formation in the sky does look like it could be a migrating flock of birds except for the sparkling. Even swans and snow geese with predominantly white feathering tend to look dark against a clear sky, and do not tent do sparkle and twinkle like tiny little stars.

After the government declassification of reports on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena , every strange sighting in the sky is being re-examined. Knowing the government publicly dismissed reports while secretly collecting evidence has eroded public trust in previous explanations of the unexplained things people have seen in the sky, such as the often used “migrating birds” - a thing everybody usually has no trouble identifying.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.