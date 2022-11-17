ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Directions Your Blinds Should Be In for Maximum Privacy

By Kourtney Borman
Time to end the debate once and for all!

So there has been a debate raging, online and in a lot of houses, and it might even have come to your own attention. I know that it has hit my own house rather strongly as of late, with myself and my partner coming down on two opposite sides of the ‘war’.

The topic in question? Which way should your blinds go? Well, one creator on TikTok, Mama_TikTok_Here has come down pretty hard on the situation in favor of the ‘correct’ way, at least when it comes to privacy !

Again, the question here is whether you should point your blinds up, or down when it comes to protecting the inside of your house from prying eyes. And what is the answer? Well, as ‘Mama shows us through the course of the video, the answer is pointing up!

She provides proof by angling one window’s blinds up, which she also points out that you can use yourself to more easily see outside of your house, while another set is angled downwards. She then walks outside, looking to see what she could spot through either of the two sets.

When looking at the window where the blinds are angled upwards, you can barely see anything except a faint glow of light. This is already giving me a sinking feeling in my stomach, as I personally prefer my blinds to be pointing down. She does walk around the blinds with the downward windows, and unfortunately, you can see pretty easily into the inside.

All you have to do is walk up to the window and look downwards and you have a direct view, at least to the floor and anything below your eye level. Unfortunately, the second nail in the coffin comes because, as ‘Mama points out, the angle also makes it hard for someone on the inside to see out, making it harder to spot if someone is looking inwards.

Well, I guess I might have to give my hubby an apology now… Or I can just hide this video from him!


