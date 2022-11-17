ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years

Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
Delish

The Cambridges' NYC Trip Is Causing Complications For King Charles And His Burgeoning "Crisis"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. King Charles is changing a major royal rule, and his timing is truly everything. England's shiny new pen-hating monarch just put in a request to Parliament to switch up his Counsellors of State—aka the royals who can serve as official stand-ins if he's ever “indisposed.”
Fatherly

Batch 22 Aquavit Is A Celebratory Spirit To Seek Out

The holidays may be approaching, but a celebration at any time of year is a motive to imbibe with a traditional drink. In Scandinavia, the cultural spirit is aquavit, and it’s not just for the big Christmas or Easter holidays, but Midsummer, the commemoration of the summer solstice (and for the religious, St. John the Baptist), and more. You really don’t need a reason to enjoy aquavit, as long as you have the taste for it. In the case of Batch 22, an “American aquavit,” you can have the taste for the original Nordic concoction, tweak it for your palate, and bottle it for the masses to enjoy.
MARYLAND STATE
Vice

Photos celebrating the everyday beauty of Black British life

In 2021, photographer and writer Johny Pitts — presenter for Open Book on BBC Radio 4 and author of Afropean: Notes from Black Europe — departed from London and drove clockwise along the British Coast with the intention of answering the question, “What is Black Britain?”. Johny and his collaborator, the Trinidad-born London-based poet Roger Robinson, cataloged their journey in the book Home Is Not A Place, which encapsulates their reflections on and encounters with contemporary Black British culture. The work is also presented as an exhibition in Sheffield — Pitts’ hometown — at Graves Gallery (open until December 24), which will migrate to Stills Gallery in Edinburgh in spring 2023.
AFP

UK appeal hearing to rule on 'IS bride'

A woman who lost her British citizenship after joining the Islamic State group in Syria will on Monday have her case reviewed, with her lawyers arguing that she was a "victim of trafficking". Some 900 people are estimated to have travelled from Britain to Syria and Iraq to join the IS group.
TheConversationAU

It's time-out for leap seconds: an expert explains why the tiny clock adjustments will be paused from 2035

Meeting in Versailles, France, on Friday, the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM) has called time-out on “leap seconds” – the little jumps occasionally added to clocks running on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), to keep them in sync with Earth’s rotation. From 2035, leap seconds will be abandoned for 100 years or so and will probably never return. It’s time to work out exactly what to do with a problem that has become increasingly urgent, and severe, with the rise of the digital world. Why do we have leap seconds? Roll back to 1972, when the arrival of highly accurate atomic...
Fatherly

Workers With 4-Day Weeks Mostly Catch Up On Sleep, Survey Claims

As more workplaces test out the four-day workweek, results have begun to emerge regarding how such a shift affects businesses and workers. Plenty of research has been positive — workers report being as productive or even more productive, happier, and able to do more things outside of work, but there’s still more data to come. The latest revelation from one survey is that employees who switch to a reduced workweek use a significant chunk of their free time to catch up on sleep. Here’s why that’s great.
domino

The Top Feature People Look for in a Dream Home Isn’t Lots of Bedrooms

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. For many people searching for their be-all and end-all home, the number of bedrooms doesn’t mean much if when you look out the window, you’re greeted by your neighbor’s ugly vinyl siding. According to a survey conducted by financial firm IPX1031 that polled more than 1,000 Americans, 64 percent of buyers want a dream space with a view, while 62 percent crave a big backyard, and 58 percent want a front porch or balcony. In other words, it is what’s on the outside that people are really after.
GEORGIA STATE
Fatherly

What I Wish I Knew Before Having A Second Child, According to 12 Dads

Roughly 41 percent of American families have welcomed a second child. Chances are, all of those parents will tell you, with a slight grin, to buckle up. When baby number two arrives, change is abundant. Family dynamics, schedules, and, well, everything shifts. It’s undoubtedly an exciting transition that, as with every part of parenthood, brings a fair amount of surprises. While, yes, your first-born certainly helps you prepare for some of what’s to come, it’s unlikely to fully prepare you.
ARIZONA STATE
yankodesign.com

This small cabin in the woods was built using a repurposed shipping container

The utility of shipping containers in architecture is quite established now – whether for building shelters for homeless people, beautiful modern homes, or even cabins in the wood! And one such stunning seasonal cabin made from a repurposed shipping container is the Shiship Cabin by Repère Boréal. Shiship quite literally means ‘duck’ in the indigenous Innu language, and the cabin is located in Quebec, Canada.
Fatherly

Fatherly

38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy