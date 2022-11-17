Read full article on original website
Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp
This is 28-year-old Mahale's third child, but per the zoo, for the chimpanzee community, this is a significant birth.
12tomatoes.com
A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years
Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
Watch: Married couple boast a total 98 body modifications
A married couple with a total 98 body modifications earned a Guinness World Record for their collective number of piercings, microdermals, body implants and other modifications.
Delish
The Cambridges' NYC Trip Is Causing Complications For King Charles And His Burgeoning "Crisis"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. King Charles is changing a major royal rule, and his timing is truly everything. England's shiny new pen-hating monarch just put in a request to Parliament to switch up his Counsellors of State—aka the royals who can serve as official stand-ins if he's ever “indisposed.”
Mum divides opinion after filling three trolleys with Christmas presents for four-year-old daughter
A mum from Australia has sparked mixed reactions after sharing pictures of three shopping trolleys packed to the brim with presents for her four-year-old daughter. Most children have lengthy Christmas lists detailing everything they hope to find under the tree on 25 December, but whether they actually get everything on the list is a different story.
tatler.com
History of Princess Thyra of Denmark’s Sapphire Tiara, as it is placed up for auction by the royal family
With The Crown Season 5 on screens and King Charles III’s first state banquet on the horizon, the late Queen’s collection of royal jewels is firmly in the spotlight. Now, would-be princesses have the chance to buy themselves a piece of royal history when one of Denmark’s most impressive tiaras comes up for auction next month.
Nephew writes an adorable letter thanking his aunt for being there for him: 'You're so caring'
He wanted to appreciate her for being a 'great auntie!'
Batch 22 Aquavit Is A Celebratory Spirit To Seek Out
The holidays may be approaching, but a celebration at any time of year is a motive to imbibe with a traditional drink. In Scandinavia, the cultural spirit is aquavit, and it’s not just for the big Christmas or Easter holidays, but Midsummer, the commemoration of the summer solstice (and for the religious, St. John the Baptist), and more. You really don’t need a reason to enjoy aquavit, as long as you have the taste for it. In the case of Batch 22, an “American aquavit,” you can have the taste for the original Nordic concoction, tweak it for your palate, and bottle it for the masses to enjoy.
tatler.com
Paddington’s royal adventures: bears left in tribute to the Queen enjoy life at the palace before going home with Barnardo’s children
Paddington Bear toys that were left outside royal residences in tribute to the Queen will be donated to children supported by Barnardo’s charity at a teddy bears picnic to be attended by the Queen Consort, it has been announced. She will be joined at the event at a Barnardo’s...
Vice
Photos celebrating the everyday beauty of Black British life
In 2021, photographer and writer Johny Pitts — presenter for Open Book on BBC Radio 4 and author of Afropean: Notes from Black Europe — departed from London and drove clockwise along the British Coast with the intention of answering the question, “What is Black Britain?”. Johny and his collaborator, the Trinidad-born London-based poet Roger Robinson, cataloged their journey in the book Home Is Not A Place, which encapsulates their reflections on and encounters with contemporary Black British culture. The work is also presented as an exhibition in Sheffield — Pitts’ hometown — at Graves Gallery (open until December 24), which will migrate to Stills Gallery in Edinburgh in spring 2023.
Boy gets emotional as he surprises his deaf mother by signing a love song for her
The Spanish song, a cover of the song "Cuando te miro" by Mocedades, a Spanish band, is especially apt for the moment the child used it for.
UK appeal hearing to rule on 'IS bride'
A woman who lost her British citizenship after joining the Islamic State group in Syria will on Monday have her case reviewed, with her lawyers arguing that she was a "victim of trafficking". Some 900 people are estimated to have travelled from Britain to Syria and Iraq to join the IS group.
It's time-out for leap seconds: an expert explains why the tiny clock adjustments will be paused from 2035
Meeting in Versailles, France, on Friday, the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM) has called time-out on “leap seconds” – the little jumps occasionally added to clocks running on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), to keep them in sync with Earth’s rotation. From 2035, leap seconds will be abandoned for 100 years or so and will probably never return. It’s time to work out exactly what to do with a problem that has become increasingly urgent, and severe, with the rise of the digital world. Why do we have leap seconds? Roll back to 1972, when the arrival of highly accurate atomic...
Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy
A Philippine military commander says the Chinese coast guard has forcibly seized floating debris the Philippine navy was towing to its island in another confrontation in the disputed South China Sea
Workers With 4-Day Weeks Mostly Catch Up On Sleep, Survey Claims
As more workplaces test out the four-day workweek, results have begun to emerge regarding how such a shift affects businesses and workers. Plenty of research has been positive — workers report being as productive or even more productive, happier, and able to do more things outside of work, but there’s still more data to come. The latest revelation from one survey is that employees who switch to a reduced workweek use a significant chunk of their free time to catch up on sleep. Here’s why that’s great.
domino
The Top Feature People Look for in a Dream Home Isn’t Lots of Bedrooms
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. For many people searching for their be-all and end-all home, the number of bedrooms doesn’t mean much if when you look out the window, you’re greeted by your neighbor’s ugly vinyl siding. According to a survey conducted by financial firm IPX1031 that polled more than 1,000 Americans, 64 percent of buyers want a dream space with a view, while 62 percent crave a big backyard, and 58 percent want a front porch or balcony. In other words, it is what’s on the outside that people are really after.
tatler.com
Family jewels: Queen Silvia of Sweden steps out in her daughter’s diamond earrings - as Letizia of Spain borrows from her mother-in-law
Days after the Princess of Wales wore earrings belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales, and the late Her Majesty the Queen, two more European royals followed suit and stepped out in jewels from their glittering family collections. Queen Silvia of Sweden looked resplendent in the diamond epaulette earrings loved by...
What I Wish I Knew Before Having A Second Child, According to 12 Dads
Roughly 41 percent of American families have welcomed a second child. Chances are, all of those parents will tell you, with a slight grin, to buckle up. When baby number two arrives, change is abundant. Family dynamics, schedules, and, well, everything shifts. It’s undoubtedly an exciting transition that, as with every part of parenthood, brings a fair amount of surprises. While, yes, your first-born certainly helps you prepare for some of what’s to come, it’s unlikely to fully prepare you.
yankodesign.com
This small cabin in the woods was built using a repurposed shipping container
The utility of shipping containers in architecture is quite established now – whether for building shelters for homeless people, beautiful modern homes, or even cabins in the wood! And one such stunning seasonal cabin made from a repurposed shipping container is the Shiship Cabin by Repère Boréal. Shiship quite literally means ‘duck’ in the indigenous Innu language, and the cabin is located in Quebec, Canada.
Fatherly
