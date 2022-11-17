Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
More than 300 UTSA students participated in the Fall 2022 Tech Symposium
San Antonio – More than 300 students from the University of Texas at San Antonio students showcased technology innovations at the 2022 College of Engineering Technology Symposium Friday morning. Students from every engineering major participated in the event and presented their senior design projects. This year’s semi-annual event took...
Try the indoor pools at these 5 San Antonio hotels
Here's where you can dive in no matter what the weather is like outside.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
MuySA: Chile pequins are part of San Antonio’s charm, South Texas culture
Does your abuela have some in her backyard?
Chris Irving, Nathaniel Ortega shine as San Antonio Vets beats Sharyland in 5A DII Texas football playoffs
Irving threw for four touchdown passes and Ortega tallied a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, defensively to help lead San Antonio Veterans to a hard-fought 35-23 win over Sharyland in their area round matchup in the Class 5A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
news4sanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
Annual salary needed to afford a median-priced home in San Antonio skyrockets to $87,000
The salary needed to afford a median-priced house in San Antonio jumped 49.4% from 2021, according to Redfin.
San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Westlake tops New Braunfels 45-14 for area playoff victory, 52nd consecutive win
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake leaned on its defense yet again to keep the New Braunfels Unicorns at bay in a 45-14 win in the area round for the Class 6A-Division I football playoffs Friday at Rattler Stadium. It’s Westlake’s 52nd consecutive win and puts them in the regional round against San Benito from […]
CSN student Mariachi group celebrates back-to-back wins in Texas
It's music to the ears of several College of Southern Nevada students after winning top honors for the second year in a row at a national competition in Texas.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
Billboards around San Antonio raise awareness of rising anti-Semitism
SAN ANTONIO — Standing high above three of San Antonio's busiest intersections are new billboards that might make you do a double-take. That's the hope of the non-profit who put them up. It's all part of a campaign by JewBelong to fight rising anti-Semitism. "Anti-Semitism really has become normalized...
KENS 5
San Antonians speak about the pickleball craze
SAN ANTONIO — Pickleball has taken over San Antonio! But that's not entirely new news. The takeover is more like mainstream these days. Who doesn't play is almost the question. We went out to talk to the people and what we thought we already knew was only confirmed. Our...
13 San Antonio restaurants out-of-towners might not know about
These are some of the best and most iconic flavors to appreciate in S.A.
saheron.com
Development Profile: 121-room Artista Hotel approved by San Antonio design review commission
After a three-year delay, the 121-room Artista Hotel planned for a compact property on East Travis Street and the San Antonio River is back on track and received final approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) on Wednesday. California developer Jake Harris, whose company Harris Bay is also...
San Antonio's next Cowboy Breakfast may not happen, organizers warn
Organizers of the event say costs and logistics required to produce the event have gone up.
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
