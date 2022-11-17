ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

More than 300 UTSA students participated in the Fall 2022 Tech Symposium

San Antonio – More than 300 students from the University of Texas at San Antonio students showcased technology innovations at the 2022 College of Engineering Technology Symposium Friday morning. Students from every engineering major participated in the event and presented their senior design projects. This year’s semi-annual event took...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dripping Springs High School football team will have a game with Louis D Brandeis High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KENS 5

San Antonians speak about the pickleball craze

SAN ANTONIO — Pickleball has taken over San Antonio! But that's not entirely new news. The takeover is more like mainstream these days. Who doesn't play is almost the question. We went out to talk to the people and what we thought we already knew was only confirmed. Our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE

