Lucy Watts
3d ago
Not the brightest crayons in the box. It just stuns me how many people who either are prior convicts, or actually have a CURRENT WARRANT out for their arrest, still go about, committing MORE crimes!!! Duh??? Hello?? These people must actually love incarceration.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police video demonstrates futility of fleeing from K9s and drones
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At about 7:35pm on Friday, November 11th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Van Wyck Road and ended up tracking the vehicle’s driver through a marsh area using a K9 unit and an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
whatcom-news.com
Prosecutor declines to file charge in downtown Bellingham drive-by shooting incident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Superior Court records indicate that no charges were filed against Lucas William Galan following a shooting incident in downtown Bellingham that led to his and another suspect’s arrest. Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of...
kpug1170.com
Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
KOMO News
Witness reported seeing debris coming off plane that crashed in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Update: On Nov. 19, officials confirmed four people total died in the crash. The original story is below. Investigators are probing what caused a newly-manufactured plane to crash during a flight Friday morning, killing the two people on board. The crash happened just before 10:30...
kism.com
Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22
A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
MyNorthwest.com
BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
KOMO News
2 killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a field south of Highway 2 in Snohomish County Friday morning. Federal Aviation Administration said there were only two people on board. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Textron 208B. Snohomish County Fire District...
whatcom-news.com
Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
Death toll rises to 4 after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
Four people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe in an email Saturday.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
kism.com
Residents speak out at Whatcom County public safety meeting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County advisory committee working on a proposal for a new jail heard from residents concerned about crime on Tuesday, November 15th. Some resident blamed political moves for an increase in crime while others pointed to a lack of services. The committee will consider the...
bellinghammetronews.com
New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Woman slows down traffic riding motorized scooter on I-5
Marysville, WA. – Drivers were slowed down by something many don’t see on I-5 that often: a woman in her 20s riding a motorized scooter on the shoulder heading southbound. The Washington State Patrol says this woman hopped on I-5. “She had entered I-5 and was just riding...
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
kinyradio.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes
Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
Burlington trucker-turned philanthropist, Ed Taylor, remembered
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Ed Taylor ran Taylor Trucking School in Burlington for a decade. He was known for his big laugh and bigger heart. Taylor, 60, died recently after suffering a heart attack while riding his motorcycle. Over the years Taylor impacted countless lives, like that of former student...
KIRO 7 Seattle
2-year-old who died in Lynnwood may have been exposed to fentanyl, detectives say
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who may have been exposed to fentanyl. Snohomish County deputies were called to a Lynnwood home on Saturday at around 4 a.m. after the boy was reported to be unresponsive. They gave the child medical aid until medics arrived and took the boy to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead.
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
4 killed in small plane crash near Seattle
All four people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed Friday morning just north of Seattle, Washington, officials said Saturday. The single-engine Textron 208B went down at 9:35 a.m. local time Friday in a field east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA had initially indicated Friday that two people were aboard the plane. However, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News on Saturday that there were four people aboard, all of whom died. The identities of the four victims have not been released. The crash scene was in an "unworked field," Snohomish County Fire District 4 said, and crews had difficulty accessing it due to the "terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals." Firefighters struggled to extinguish a large fire caused by the wreck, and had to lay down 2,000 feet of water hose to battle the flames, the fire department said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
kpug1170.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Bellingham. BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said that the person, who has not been identified, was hit near Boulevard Park around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13th. No crewmembers or passengers were injured. The tracks...
