Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are looking for information about a bank robbery that happened at a Bank of America in Manassas Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., police say they responded to a call from Bank of America at 8501 Sudley Road about a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man had entered the bank and passed a teller a note, which demanded money and implied he was armed, according to police.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO