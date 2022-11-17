ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WTOP

Prince William Co. police investigating Manassas bank robbery

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are looking for information about a bank robbery that happened at a Bank of America in Manassas Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., police say they responded to a call from Bank of America at 8501 Sudley Road about a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man had entered the bank and passed a teller a note, which demanded money and implied he was armed, according to police.
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Prince George’s County Sheriff Melvin High dies

Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sheriff Melvin High has died. He was 78. High was feeling ill and checked into Washington Hospital Center and died earlier Thursday, Col. Darrin C. Palmer said during a news conference. Palmer, who has served as the chief assistant sheriff for some 12 years, has...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty in disappearance of pregnant Va. mother

Almost 12 years after her death, the ex-boyfriend of a pregnant Virginia mother pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney. Bethany Anne Decker was 21-years-old and five months pregnant at the time of her disappearance on Jan. 29, 2011. Decker was living...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Churches and police exchange gift cards for guns before the holidays

Members of Zion Church and First Baptist Church of Glenarden worked hand-in-hand with the Prince George’s County Police Department to collect guns in Saturday’s 10th annual gun buyback event. On the grounds of First Baptist, people brought their unloaded firearms in their cars and were greeted by police...
GLENARDEN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy