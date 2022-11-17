Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
WTOP
Police: driver charged with DUI after multivehicle crash leaves 1 dead
A multivehicle crash in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has left one dead, according to state police. The crash happened in the predawn hours of Saturday, and officials have charged a suspect with driving under the influence. In a statement, Maryland State Police said they arrested Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, 30, of...
WTOP
Montgomery County warns of heightened risk of drunk drivers on Thanksgiving Eve
The day before Thanksgiving kicks off an especially dangerous period on the roadways that lasts through New Year’s, according officials in Montgomery County, Maryland. Public safety agencies call the day before Thanksgiving “Blackout Wednesday,” “Drinksgiving” or “Whiskey Wednesday” because of the heavy drinking that takes place.
WTOP
Prince William Co. police investigating Manassas bank robbery
Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are looking for information about a bank robbery that happened at a Bank of America in Manassas Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., police say they responded to a call from Bank of America at 8501 Sudley Road about a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man had entered the bank and passed a teller a note, which demanded money and implied he was armed, according to police.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man killed after car plunges into Potomac River
Police in D.C. identified the man killed after the car he was in plunged in the Potomac River. Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro, died after the car veered off the George Washington Parkway in Virginia Thursday night and went into the river. The driver was taken to a hospital...
WTOP
Prince George’s County Sheriff Melvin High dies
Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sheriff Melvin High has died. He was 78. High was feeling ill and checked into Washington Hospital Center and died earlier Thursday, Col. Darrin C. Palmer said during a news conference. Palmer, who has served as the chief assistant sheriff for some 12 years, has...
WTOP
Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty in disappearance of pregnant Va. mother
Almost 12 years after her death, the ex-boyfriend of a pregnant Virginia mother pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney. Bethany Anne Decker was 21-years-old and five months pregnant at the time of her disappearance on Jan. 29, 2011. Decker was living...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway gives a bit of relief this Thanksgiving
Times are tough, and many wallets are taking a hit due to inflation pressures and increased food costs. Some found a bit of relief in a line of cars that extended down a stretch of Allentown Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday afternoon. Folks waited and drove through...
WTOP
Churches and police exchange gift cards for guns before the holidays
Members of Zion Church and First Baptist Church of Glenarden worked hand-in-hand with the Prince George’s County Police Department to collect guns in Saturday’s 10th annual gun buyback event. On the grounds of First Baptist, people brought their unloaded firearms in their cars and were greeted by police...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. Public Schools to send out letters detailing boundary plan
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland plans to provide more details about its new boundary initiative next week. Letters will be sent out Monday to 8,300 families across the county, laying out changes to school assignments as the county tries to make room for its growing student body. The changes are part of the comprehensive school boundary plan.
WTOP
Bethesda entrepreneur seeks office, happy hour, WFH sweet spot with dress collar polos
When he lived in New York, Justin Baer hated wearing dress shirts under a sweater. “It’s like the go-to look for every single guy that works in an office,” said Baer. “I just found it uncomfortable, I got hot with the long sleeves, and the sleeves with the sweater were always getting bunched up.”
