ubbulls.com

Bulls Battle, But Fall to Illinois and Iowa

ALBANY, NY – Friday was the toughest test yet for the University at Buffalo wrestling team as they faced off against two Top 25 programs at the ArmBar at the Armory in Albany, NY. The Bulls lost to #25 Illinois, 28-9 and #2 Iowa, 35-7, but the evening did include some highlights.
ubbulls.com

Bulls Finish Paradise Jam Against George Mason on Monday Afternoon

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-4, 0-0 MAC) will play the George Mason Patriots (2-3, 0-0 Atlantic-10) on Monday afternoon. This will close out the tournament for the Bulls. The game can be watched on ESPN3 with tip-off starting at 1 p.m. EST.
ubbulls.com

Bulls to Play Ohio in MAC Tournament Quarterfinal

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo women's volleyball team (18-12, 10-8 MAC) will face off against the No. 3-seed Ohio Bobcats (19-10, 13-5 MAC) in the quarterfinal round of the MAC Tournament. The match is set for Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in Muncie, Ind. as Ball State is this year's No. 1-seed and host.
ubbulls.com

Bulls Fall to Drake in Game One of the Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-3, 0-0 MAC) fell to the Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 MVC) on Friday afternoon. The final score was 80-72. The Bulls trailed early but then went on an 11-0 run to...
