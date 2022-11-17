Read full article on original website
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Rescue puppy wins $10,000 and is still waiting on forever familyInna DDickson, TN
The owner of McKamey Manor has been sued for things people claim were done to them that do not appear on the videoVictorSummertown, TN
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Toys for Tots Saturday, November 19, 9:00am-5:00pm 500 Blue Devil Blvd, Lebanon, TN Lebanon High School Lebanon High School is having their annual Toys For Tots event hosted by Wall Street’s Finest and Darkside MC/CC. This will be a […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!
(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
Go West, Bulldogs: Cornersville successfully appeals district assignment
A majority of the 23 classification appeals heard by the TSSAA Board of Control during its Nov. 17 meeting to address alignments for the 2023-25 period were successful. One of those was presented by the administration at Cornersville, and as a result, the Bulldog basketball, baseball and softball programs will return to the west side of Interstate 65 and join the previously projected four-team District 10-A with Culleoka, Hampshire, Richland and Santa Fe.
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
Sewer concerns with Crossings development eased with new plan
Spring Hill planners raised concerns about sewer capacity and historical land in regards to the proposed development at The Crossings before favorably recommending the project to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its most recent meeting. Greg Gamble of Gamble Design addressed the concerns, along with Spring Hill Assistant...
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Ghost mall's future
Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Lagniappe Café: ‘A little something extra’ for locals and tourists alike
Certified Executive Chef Rod Stutts and his wife Sandra have used their years of culinary experience to bring new Cajun flavors to Lynchburg, opening up shop here on the square a few weeks back. Lagniappe (pronounced lan-yap) is a Cajun French word meaning ‘a little something extra’, which is what the Stutts are aiming to provide for their diners. Rod was born in New Orleans, raised on the east side of Chalmette, so the food offered serves as a reflection of his heritage and upbringing. Your meal can start with appetizers like fried green tomatoes with seafood salad and remoulade, or jalapeno and cream cheese stuffed shrimp with red onion pepper jelly. As a main, there are current options like Gumbo, Shrimp Creole, Burgers, and Po’ Boy Sandwiches with red beans and rice, slaw, or okra on the side. The Ponchartrain Chicken Salad Croissant is a personal favorite! Even at lunchtime, it’s hard to resist the dessert choices: espresso crème brulee, Jack Daniel’s infused chocolate chip pecan pie, and white chocolate bread pudding are all delicious endings to your meal. Lagniappe Café is aiming to bring exciting dishes and seasonal offerings to their restaurant, with tentative plans for low-country boils in the spring and summer. Another exciting development is their plan to begin serving brunch on weekends!
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
Fire investigation in Lawrence County
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting …. Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. ‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an …. State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's...
A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results
With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
Smoke alarms save family of four from house fire in Williamson County
A Williamson County family has smoke alarms to thank after the devices alerted them to a fire that sparked inside their home early Sunday morning.
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
