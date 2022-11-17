Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Lena (Ciaschini) Tranchida
Lena (Ciaschini) Tranchida, 91, of Bristol, widow of Peter S. Tranchida, died on Wednesday (Nov. 16, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Mrs. Tranchida was born on Feb. 20, 1931 in New Haven, and was the daughter of the late Romolo and Benelda (Givenelli) Ciaschini. She was a long time resident of New Britain, and also lived in Southington and Terryville before moving to Bristol.
Bristol Press
Nancy Patricia Doyle (Mudzinski)
Nancy Patricia Doyle (Mudzinski) was born on Feb. 6, 1940 in Stamford to Benjamin and Nellie (Kocot) Mudzinski. She died from Alzheimer’s on Nov. 16, 2022 at the age of 82. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and became the youngest full-time employee at ABC-TV in New York at the age of 17 and a half. After a few years she enrolled at CCSU, and upon graduation she taught business classes at area schools.
Bristol Press
Bristol City and Town Clerk looks ahead to next chapter
BRISTOL – After 24 years serving as the Bristol City and Town Clerk, Therese Pac will be retiring from the position and looking on to the next chapter of her life. Pac said she was the second longest serving city and town clerk in the city’s history, one of three women who served and its longest serving clerk as a woman. The longest serving clerk was Ralf Rowe who oversaw the position for 30 years. Pac took part in overseeing the minutes, agendas and more of 853 City Council meetings.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Kiana Melissa Carignan, 25, of 131 West Main St., was charged Nov. 2 with third degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order and third degree assault. Naveen Kumar, 50, of 79 Interstate Park Dr., was charged Nov. 3 with risk of injury to child, second degree breach...
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Precious
I can live in a single family home. I want to live with kids over 10. I might like to live with a dog but want to meet them first. I am a high energy kind of dog and am looking for a home where I can get lots of exercise every day.
Bristol Press
Stuff-A-Cruiser gathers gifts for holiday charity
BRISTOL – Bristol police, employees with the Bristol Recreation, Parks, Youth and Community Services Department, Bristol Police Explorers, Santa and everyday residents came together outside of the Route 6 Walmart to stuff police cruisers in the name of charity Saturday. “Stuff-A-Cruiser benefits the Holiday Gift Giving Campaign, children zero...
Bristol Press
American Legion Post 209 to offer breakfast
BRISTOL – American Legion Post 209 will hold a breakfast Saturday, Dec. 17 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church hall of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, located at 355 Camp St. There will be eggs, pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes, bacon, sausage, orange juice, coffee and tea. Santa Claus will also make an appearance.
Bristol Press
Lake Compounce will be adding a floating stage
BRISTOL – Taking advantage of its namesake as it looks to a new direction in entertainment, Lake Compounce will be adding a floating stage to its lineup of attractions and is announcing the coming feature piece with special access options in its coming 10th Holiday Lights anniversary event. “This...
Bristol Press
CCSU fall to UMBC 78-76
BALTIMORE (AP) - Matteo Picarelli had 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday. Picarelli sank a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to play to knot the score at 76. Craig Beaudion II had a layup with one second left to give the Retrievers (3-2) the victory.
Bristol Press
Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center will be holding a free open house
BRISTOL – Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center will be holding a free open house on Dec. 4, offering the community a chance to tour the horse farm and learn about the programs offered there. The Open House is free to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to...
Bristol Press
Salvation Army is giving back in many ways
BRISTOL – With many people in need this holiday season, The Salvation Army is giving back in many ways. Salvation Army Bristol Corps Captain Shareena Echavarria said that the Salvation Army of Bristol is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign starting Saturday, Nov. 26, with a comedy night at the Bristol Polish Club at 541 N. Main St.
Comments / 0