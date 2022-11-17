BRISTOL – After 24 years serving as the Bristol City and Town Clerk, Therese Pac will be retiring from the position and looking on to the next chapter of her life. Pac said she was the second longest serving city and town clerk in the city’s history, one of three women who served and its longest serving clerk as a woman. The longest serving clerk was Ralf Rowe who oversaw the position for 30 years. Pac took part in overseeing the minutes, agendas and more of 853 City Council meetings.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO