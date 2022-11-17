Lackawanna County Trolley Museum in Scranton temporarily closed
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners announced Thursday the Trolley Museum in Scranton is now closed until further notice.1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign
Officials say the closure is due to the building having no heat, which was provided by the National Park Service (NPS).
The public will be notified when the museum is back open and fully operational.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0