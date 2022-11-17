Lackawanna County Trolley Museum in Scranton temporarily closed

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners announced Thursday the Trolley Museum in Scranton is now closed until further notice.

Officials say the closure is due to the building having no heat, which was provided by the National Park Service (NPS).

The public will be notified when the museum is back open and fully operational.

