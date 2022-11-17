Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama players returning to campus to try and restore the culture
Alabama football is 9-2 after its 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but former players want to see dominance return. Bo Scarbrough, a former two-time national champion running back, returned to his Alma mater last week to speak to players and Coach Nick Saban. His words about playing to the culture and standard that was prepared for this year’s team got everyone’s attention, including Saban’s. The Crimson Tide wants to finish strong to end the regular season after losses to Tennessee and LSU knocked it out of the Southeastern Conference Championship competition and College Football Playoff competition.
ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner
For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
Alabama Gets 26th Shutout Of Nick Saban Era
Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s 26th shutout in the Nick Saban Era dating from 2007. It was Bama’s second this year following a 55-0 win over Utah State in the season-opener. Fifteen of the shutouts have come against non-conference opponents, 11 against Southeastern Conference competition.
Kickoff times, how to watch: Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama + more this Saturday
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats. The […]
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay
The Crimson Tide used a balanced attack to secure the team’s ninth win of the season in it final non-conference game of the 2022 regular season.
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Alabama Basketball Gets Big Play From Sears, Burnett Against Jax State
Transfer guards step up with 18 points each, including clutch 3-pointers in runaway win against Jacksonville State.
pelhamplus.com
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
Is Alabama Basketball Playing the Real Game of the Week on Thanksgiving? All Things CW
Alabama's first-round game in the upcoming Phil Knight Invitational got a little more interesting after its opponent Michigan State upset Kentucky.
tdalabamamag.com
How to watch, listen to Alabama vs. Austin Peay
Alabama will host Austin Peay Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Crimson Tide’s senior day. The Tide will enter the game 8-2 after defeating Ole Miss. Austin Peay is 7-3 after picking up a win over Kennesaw State in its latest game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
If You Want to See the Crimson Tide Cheap, This is the Game to Attend
Many of those looking to sell their seats for Austin Peay at Alabama appear to be just trying to get something back from what they initially spent.
Alabama high school football scores; which teams advanced in playoffs?
Here are the Alabama high school football scores from around the state as playoffs continue.
hooversun.com
Thompson runs away from Bucs in semifinals rematch
HOOVER – The rematch was the furthest thing imaginable from the regular season meeting, and not in a good way for the Hoover High School football team. Thompson avenged a regular season loss to homestanding Hoover with a 40-10 blowout victory on Friday night in the Class 7A semifinals on a chilly night at the Hoover Met.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
wvtm13.com
Man charged in death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man is charged with capital murder in the death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa. According to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD), Zoe Michael Jr., 29, was arrested and is in custody. The TPD says officers were called to a house...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
