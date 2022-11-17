Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
With Big Eyes Eyes Coin Hitting $10M In Its Presale, Crypto Market Seems To Be Recovering From Bitcoin Losses
The FTX-induced crypto crash led to a panic in the market. Investors cashed out their assets to save their sinking ships. And when you think about it, all harm was done by some reckless kids sitting in the Bahamas. When the market crashes, Bitcoin (BTC) crashes; or vice versa. However,...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Exchanges Record Massive Outflow Of Bitcoin, What Does This Indicate?
The growth of Bitcoin and crypto exchanges over the years reflects the industry’s evolution. Exchanges have been the most critical businesses supporting the blockchain and crypto protocols. In addition, the exchanges, led by the top figures in the industry, house most of the iconic brands in the crypto ecosystem.
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List Chungdam Renewable Energy (CREMOA) on November 10, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Chungdam Renewable Energy (CREMOA) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CREMOA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 10, 2022. As...
NEWSBTC
Quant Wallet Holders Reach More Than 90,000 – Time To Buy QNT?
Quant (QNT) may not be like the Bitcoin and some of its fellow altcoins like Ethereum, Dogecoin and even Shiba Inu in terms of social dominance but it is silently making its move to be included among the list of must-have crypto assets right now. The cryptocurrency, ranking 32nd in...
NEWSBTC
This Crypto Venture Capital Loses Almost $1B On FTX, When Will This FTX Fiasco End?
The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange is one of the biggest shocks to hit the industry. The impact of the fall is spreading to different crypto assets and several investors on the exchange. The crypto market has been experiencing massive downward performance as prices of assets kept declining. Hence,...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Is Not At Risk Of Knocking $10,000 If Grayscale Increases Selling Pressure
The crypto market has seen extreme selling pressure over the past week, with Bitcoin recording a fresh yearly low below its current levels. The number one crypto by market cap is entangled in the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and its subsequent fallout. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
NEWSBTC
FTX Crash an Expensive and Educational Moment for Crypto. What’s next for Binance and Big Eyes Coin?
Last week the centralised crypto exchange FTX (FTT) imploded. When the smoke cleared, the remnants of the crypto market were a sight for sore eyes. Investors were in bits trying to decide where this left the rest of the crypto world. Since the collapse of FTX, questions have zoomed back...
NEWSBTC
What Does FTX’s Debacle Mean For Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin Future And Crypto In General?
Another day, another crypto prodigy burns like Icarus, dragging its project subsequently with billions of investors’ money locked along with the rest of the industry into the abyss. SBF, or Sam-Banked Fried, was many things, but he did not fly too close to the sun, no sir. What he...
NEWSBTC
How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin
Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
NEWSBTC
Bitflex: Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches
Seychelles, November 18, 2022 – Bitflex Ltd. (“Bitflex,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today has just announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its user base grow by over 1,000%.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trading Explained- Is It Worthwhile?
If it’s the first time you want to trade Bitcoin, you might like to learn before venturing into the new market. Bitcoin is undoubtedly a unique asset you may not know much about, and you don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on something unfamiliar. Bitcoin trading involves speculating on the cryptocurrency’s price movement. Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most famous cryptocurrency. Satoshi Nakamoto created and launched it in 2009, but it received greater attention almost a decade after its phenomenal price increase.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash On Downward Motion Since Breaching $105 Level – Here’s Why
There has been significant sideways fluctuation in the price of bitcoin recently, and it is currently trading in the $16,541 area. However, Bitcoin Cash, a spinoff of BTC, has seen its value drop after passing through the $105 threshold. BCH may need BTC for a rally, as there is a...
NEWSBTC
What Are the Crypto Projects That Can Follow the “Not Your Keys, Not Your Money” Positive Trend as TWT?
TWT is one of the few projects that are performing well in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. As more users flee exchanges for crypto wallets, TWT records a 106% uptick on the weekly charts. The anomalous behavior in the bear market proves that utility-rich projects will always be in demand.
NEWSBTC
Grayscale Liquidation Could Unleash A Bitcoin Armageddon
The FTX Contagion effects do not even stop at the largest institutional Bitcoin product on the market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). As a result of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, the discount to the NAV of Grayscale’s GBTC fund has fallen to around -40%. As...
NEWSBTC
A New Metaverse Project Made by a Solid Team is Attracting Investors, can it be the Next 10x Crypto?
The question of whether crypto projects can offer good returns in the current market climate is on every investor’s mind. While the market may not be in the healthiest state, there are some niches that are proving to be resilient and even lucrative. These are projects with fundamentally strong ideas and unique twists relating to the implementation of decentralized technology.
NEWSBTC
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Undeterred Market Downtrends With Over 90% Gains
As calls for self-custody rage on, Trust Wallet Token has enjoyed unprecedented surges in the past week. On TWT’s week-on-week chart, the token has amassed over 90% gains. This comes as FTX’s debacle unfolds and traders grow wary of centralized exchanges. Furthermore, Binance’s CEO endorsed Trust Wallet in a recent tweet, resulting in more interest in the token. While several Redditors mentioned that Binance owning Trust Wallet was a turn-off, it didn’t stop the token from soaring.
NEWSBTC
Medieval Empires announces its much-anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE)
Singapore, 18th November 2022 — Following the successful completion of seed and private rounds and tremendous response on the land sale, Web3 strategy game, ‘Medieval Empires’ is excited to announce its upcoming Token Generation Event, to be held on 14th December 2022. Since the announcement of the...
NEWSBTC
Intro to BitLend: The World Biggest Distributed Network Powered by BTT
BitLend is a new lending and borrowing protocol native to the BitTorrent chain. It has gained the attention of crypto experts, influencers and communities, and continues to do so due to its remarkable features and qualities. Bitlend is more than your average DeFi application and offers more opportunities for growth.
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Performs Poorly Amidst Market Uncertainty
Chainlink (LINK), the leading oracle network, normally performs on the day following the market downturn. LINK has experienced a 1.58% increase in the last 24 hours, trading at $6.22. Overall, LINK has recorded over 12% loss in the weekly chart. The token had surged higher in the day, reaching a local high of $6.38 before retracting.
