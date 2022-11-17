ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Sullivan: After snowstorm, Bills pull together and plow past Browns

Early Saturday afternoon, after the Bills traveling party arrived at the team hotel in Detroit, head coach Sean McDermott gathered his players together and gave them a little pep talk.  “When you go through and share an experience like this, it has a tendency to bring a team closer together,” he said.  That’s true. We […]
DETROIT, MI
DC News Now

Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the […]
HOUSTON, TX

