New Britain Herald
Antoinette 'Ann' (Barnes) Clerkin
Antoinette “Ann” (Barnes) Clerkin, age 90, of Farmington, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away at Jefferson House in Newington on Nov. 17, 2022, after a courageous six year battle with stage 4 lung cancer. She was the beloved wife of 46 years to the late Donald B. Clerkin, who predeceased her on Feb. 23, 2007.
New Britain Herald
Thomas N. Turner
Thomas N. Turner, 59, of New Britain, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Born in New Britain, a son of Santina (Cianci) Turner and the late Alfred Turner, Tom was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church, New Britain and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 12. Tom enjoyed fishing and riding his motorized scooter.
New Britain Herald
Women teachers in Newington making Thanksgiving baskets for Friendship Service Center in New Britain
NEWINGTON – Altruistic women teachers in town are making the Thanksgiving holiday a happy one for people who can’t afford to buy food. The town’s chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa dedicates every November to creating Thanksgiving baskets which are delivered to the Friendship Service Center in New Britain.
New Britain Herald
CCSU Arts in Community Class unveiling 'Industry Fills the Hive' mural in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The CCSU Art in Community class will be completing and showcasing their “Industry Fills the Hive” mural this Sunday. Members of the community are welcomed at 10 a.m. to check out the completed project located at 600 East St in New Britain. “This mural...
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls short in season finale to Hartford Public 28-26
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (5-5) came up just short in the final moments of their season on Friday night. The Hartford Public Owls (5-4) hung on just long enough to snap the Canes’ winning-streak and end their promising season on a bad note. New Britain got on the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Kazmierz Wesolowski, 55, 389 Lewis Rd., New Britain, violation of protective order, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct. Bashir Dalon Baker, 21, 77 Bay Meadow Rd. Apt. A, Springfield, MA, second-degree harassment, second-degree threatening. Michael J. Brennan, 37, 17 Vance St., New Britain, three counts – violation of probation. Joshua J....
New Britain Herald
Walnut Hill Rose Garden prepped for winter
NEW BRITAIN – As the feel of winter brings its frosty breath to the city, volunteers and members of the Friends of the Walnut Hill Rose Garden nonprofit helped clean up the Walnut Hill roses to prepare them for another season of rest Saturday morning. Over a dozen individuals...
New Britain Herald
Berlin heads into playoffs unbeaten after beating Middletown 35-21
BERLIN – Led by Elijah Santos three touchdowns and a fourth quarter drive that took over eight minutes, Berlin survived Middletown’s upset bid 35-21 Friday on Senior Night at Scalise Field from Sage Park to conclude the regular season unbeaten. The Redcoats (10-0) will enter the Class M...
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Precious
I can live in a single family home. I want to live with kids over 10. I might like to live with a dog but want to meet them first. I am a high energy kind of dog and am looking for a home where I can get lots of exercise every day.
New Britain Herald
New Britain breaks ground on new, $20 million Public Works Operation Facility
NEW BRITAIN – The city held a groundbreaking for the new Public Works Operations Facility Thursday morning. “While I hope that none of you need the services of police or fire, you need our services every single day, whether you’re driving down the road, when you turn on your faucet, flush your toilet, that’s Public Works and God help me it’s going to snow pretty soon and we have to clean up that mess too,” said Mark Moriarty, Public Works director We maintain 170 miles of streets, and we have 40,000 trash and recycling bins around the city, but despite the great job that I think that we do, despite how vital we are to the city, I never thought the building of a new facility would get done during my tenure as director.”
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Sherod Aldon Hackett, 24, 331 Route 163, Montville, carrying pistol w/o permit, sixth-degree larceny, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, assault 1 – victim elderly or other, first-degree reckless endangerment. Nov. 7. Maureen M. Ennever, 54, 500 Cold Spring Rd. Apt. E208, Rocky Hill, disorderly conduct. Justin Keith Clayton, 27, 39...
