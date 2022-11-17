Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
Related
Cincinnati US Customs and Border Protection seize unapproved drugs
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized six shipments of unapproved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drugs on November 5. The shipments originated in China, South Korea and Hong Kong where their destinations included Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas and Virginia, according to a Cincinnati CBP spokesperson.
Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures
Glock switches, or auto sears, turn pistols into automatic weapons. The ATF said these devices are either sold online or 3D printed.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County crime lab audit determines incorrect drug analysis was isolated
A man spent time in jail and lost his job after he was arrested for having pills that tested positive for cocaine. The man was adamant the pills were Tums, and re-testing ultimately proved he was telling the truth. WLWT first broke the story in September. A warrant for his...
Enough fentanyl to kill 200,000 people, guns seized in Hamilton bust
Multiple stolen guns and drugs, including fentanyl, were seized Tuesday in a drug bust along Symmes Avenue in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Local community receives steering wheel locks to combat auto thefts
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — Saint Bernard is the latest community to receive steering wheel locks from Hyundai to help prevent thefts. “We’ve probably had at least five or six in the last month I think in the last month,” Lt. Bill Ungruhe said. The longtime lawman said...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash
CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
'It's just what we do': Cincinnati firefighter comes to aid of plane passenger
Christo was able to assess the passenger, get an IV started and monitor her until the plane landed and local EMTs took over.
WLWT 5
Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square
CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
wtae.com
Bodycam video shows moments passengers, police take down man with boxcutter on flight
Body camera video has been released, giving new details on what happened on board a plane leaving Cincinnati headed for Tampa that was diverted after a passenger boarded with a box cutter. The body camera video from Atlanta police shows the moments police and passengers take down a suspect from...
iheart.com
New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer
New DNA technology has lead Ohio police to a serial killer in Cincinnati more than three decades after his own death, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Ralph Howell of Roselawn was posthumously indicted yesterday (November 17) on charges of aggravated murder and rape, according to the prosecutor's office. He was indicted in connection with the 44-year-old cold case of University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson.
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
The spotted lanternfly is in Cincinnati -- and you should kill it if you see one
An invasive and threatening — but pretty to look at — insect has been spotted in Cincinnati, and if you see one in your yard you should report it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, then kill it.
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
WCPO
Kroger slashes frozen turkey prices to 49 cents a pound
CINCINNATI — No doubt you have heard by now that turkey prices are up sharply this year, due to higher feed, labor, and shipping costs. Avian flu has also cut supplies by several million birds, also pushing prices higher. As a result, frozen and fresh turkeys are 30 percent...
linknky.com
Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger
Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
WKRC
Prosecutor warns of unintended effects, arrests under Beshear's medical marijuana order
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is pushing to make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, but some say the way he is doing it could result in people getting arrested and even ending up with felony charges, even though they think they are following the law. The governor...
WKRC
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger, woman helped him get away
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
Fox 19
Driver dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after his car crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Fairmount, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers and the fire department were called around 2 a.m. to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. Once they arrived, they discovered that the driver of a 2003...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures two men stealing Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati police are searching for two men seen stealing a Bengals banner stolen from Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati police posted surveillance video from that night showing two men walking into the Paycor Stadium parking garage and stealing the 20-foot-by-8-foot banner, and running away with it. Police are asking anyone with information...
Comments / 0