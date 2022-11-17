ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WHIO Dayton

Cincinnati US Customs and Border Protection seize unapproved drugs

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized six shipments of unapproved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drugs on November 5. The shipments originated in China, South Korea and Hong Kong where their destinations included Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas and Virginia, according to a Cincinnati CBP spokesperson.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash

CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square

CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer

New DNA technology has lead Ohio police to a serial killer in Cincinnati more than three decades after his own death, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Ralph Howell of Roselawn was posthumously indicted yesterday (November 17) on charges of aggravated murder and rape, according to the prosecutor's office. He was indicted in connection with the 44-year-old cold case of University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Kroger slashes frozen turkey prices to 49 cents a pound

CINCINNATI — No doubt you have heard by now that turkey prices are up sharply this year, due to higher feed, labor, and shipping costs. Avian flu has also cut supplies by several million birds, also pushing prices higher. As a result, frozen and fresh turkeys are 30 percent...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger

Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Driver dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after his car crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Fairmount, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers and the fire department were called around 2 a.m. to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. Once they arrived, they discovered that the driver of a 2003...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH

