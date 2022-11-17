ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Midas.Investments Moves to Ethereum to Unlock New Capacities, Updates Roadmap and Tokenomics

Midas.Investments, a leading crypto custodial investment platform, is dropping the Fantom blockchain for Ethereum. The migration, set for early November, has recently been finished and went according to the plans. It marks the start of preparations for the next coming bull market cycle and the new phase of the platform’s development.
bitcoinist.com

‘Buy the dip’ – Dogecoin, Tezos, and Big Eyes Coin are Likely to Boom by 2023

While the crypto collapse keeps raging in the markets, traders are optimistic that the bearish trend won’t continue for much longer. Analysts suggest the new year will come with improvements to the current token prices, as the coin values keep dropping weekly. Here’s a review on Dogecoin (DOGE), Tezos (XTZ), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which are expected to boom during the bull run in 2023.
bitcoinist.com

With Solana And Cardano In Critical Condition, Is The Big Eyes Coin Bandwagon Worth Boarding?

In May 2022, the initial crypto crash saw the likes of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) spiral downhill. The exact cause of these crypto crashes remains a mystery. However, many people speculate cryptocurrencies are impacted by events such as the failure of exchanges or currencies They can also fall if interest rates rise, inflation rises, and other macroeconomic variables impair people’s confidence in investing in hazardous alternative assets.
bitcoinist.com

Binance CEO Suggests 6 Principles For Centralized Exchanges To Prevent FTX Fiasco

Irrespective of the analytical lens you choose, you might feel that the recent FTX debacle’s impact is heavier than other unfortunate past incidents, especially because it happened when the market was going through a bearish time. Even though it has a smaller financial impact than those of the Mt.Gox...
bitcoinist.com

Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!

Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
bitcoinist.com

Someone Paid 93 ETH In Fees For A Single Transfer On Ethereum, But Why?

Data shows someone has today paid 93 ETH in fees for a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain; here’s the likely reason behind this seemingly abnormal transfer. This Single Ethereum Transaction Took A Fees Of 93 ETH To Be Possible. At a first glance, 93 ETH in fees, and that...
bitcoinist.com

TALKING HEADS: What Do The Industry Leaders Think About The FTX Collapse?

Believe it or not, the FTX collapse was only two weeks ago. We at Bitcoinist have covered the event from every angle imaginable, but there was something missing. What do the protagonists of the crypto story think about the catastrophe? How do they see the industry in light of what happened? Do they find a silver lining or do they incline to doom and gloom? These are seriously interesting times in the crypto world, and the captains of the industry have a lot to say and few places to say it.
bitcoinist.com

Reasons Why Flasko (FLSK) Will Outperform Tron (TRX) And Aave (AAVE)

Even in the middle of the bear trend of the cryptocurrency market, there are still many gems in the rough to be found. Among them is Flasko, whose presale has entered stage 2 and gives investors with faltering portfolios the option to fortify such holdings with tokens from an alternative investing platform. A platform that is predicted by experts to outperform crypto giants like Tron (TRX) and Aave (AAVE). Here’s why:
bitcoinist.com

New Meme Coin Sensation Big Eyes to Overwhelm NFT-based Projects like Decentraland and PancakeSwap with NFT Club Launch

NFTs have become essential to many protocols, as most coin projects now have avenues promoting NFT trade on their platform. Here we have a new meme coin Big Eyes (BIG), looking to overthrow the big guns in the NFT trade sector, especially Decentraland (MANA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE). The token will rely on its immense community support and superior NFT plans to overwhelm such prominent projects. Read on to learn more about the project and its current status.
bitcoinist.com

FixedFloat: An Overview of the Lightning Crypto Exchange

One of the proliferating parts of blockchain and crypto realm is the increase in the number of cryptocurrency exchanges. As tens of thousands of coins exist, many crypto exchanges are also coming into existence. These decentralized exchanges list the coins where crypto traders can transact/trade the coins they hold and sometimes earn rewards.
bitcoinist.com

Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses

In the last decade, cryptocurrency has become one of the hot topics in digital mania. Popularly known as the money of the internet, its decentralized nature makes it more attractive to investors. Although the crypto industry has been through ups and downs in its short history, the technology is still gaining traction globally.

