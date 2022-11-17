ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalopnik

The 2023 Toyota Prius Is the Prettiest Prius Ever

For decades, the Toyota Prius was the car to have if you wanted people to know that you gave a damn about the planet. Its hybrid powertrain gave you impressive fuel economy and its styling helped it stand out from the crowd. But its crown has been waning in recent years as the likes of Tesla and other EVs from Hyundai and Kia came in to steal its eco-minded buyers. But now, Toyota is preparing to launch a sleek new fifth-generation Prius to try and retake the throne.
Road & Track

Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return

The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
torquenews.com

2023 Subaru Ascent Is Now A Consumer Reports Most-Improved Model In Reliability

Is the 2023 Subaru Ascent a reliable 3-Row SUV? According to Consumer Reports, Ascent is now on its newly recommended models list with improved reliability. See what's improved. The Subaru Ascent has taken a lot of heat recently for being unreliable. Consumer Reports had the Ascent 3-Row family hauler on...
MotorAuthority

2023 Lexus LX 600 continues with minor changes

Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Lexus LX 600 mostly carries over for 2023, with only minor changes to report for the new model year. A heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment screen covers are now standard across the board, while the Ultra-Luxury trim level gains standard Takanoha wood trim and a new Sunflare interior color option.
Jalopnik

My Favorite Design Details From the LA Auto Show

While most car journalists are sent to every corner of the world to check out and drive the latest cars, the other 95 percent of our jobs is describing the latest and greatest in cars, from photographs. You can imagine, something like a car, some of the best details are best seen in person, which brings us to the LA Auto Show.
