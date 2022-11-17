Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards just by showing up to the red carpet! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO