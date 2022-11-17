Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Related
theburn.com
Fogo de Chão will open Reston location in December
The countdown is underway for the grand opening of the new Fogo de Chão restaurant at the Reston Town Center. The popular Brazilian steakhouse will begin welcoming guests on Friday, December 2. Fogo made the announcement Thursday evening. It’s the 70th location for the brand and the fourth in...
theburn.com
Papa Deeno’s Pizza headed to new Loudoun shopping plaza
A new pizza restaurant is in the works for the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County. It’s called Papa Deeno’s Pizza and it’s coming to the new Whitman Farm plaza at Braddock and Gum Spring roads. Papa Deeno’s is taking a small space next door to the...
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
ffxnow.com
Menswear company that appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ opens limited-time store at Tysons Galleria
Fresh off a successful appearance on the reality TV show “Shark Tank,” a Bethesda-based men’s fashion start-up will open its first physical store at Tysons Galleria this weekend. The Collars & Co. pop-up will launch Sunday (Nov. 20) on the mall’s first floor in front of Saks...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ken Reid, McLean
Editor: Thank you, Loudoun Now, for the excellent coverage of the Silver Line opening to Loudoun. However, one important name was not mentioned in the article, who in my view, was probably the one Loudoun County elected official who was so instrumental to bringing Metro to Ashburn—and that is former Chairman Scott York.
tysonstoday.com
Business News from the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority – November 17
Six New Stations. Endless Possibilities. With much fanfare, national and regional officials gathered with hundreds of stakeholders to celebrate the opening of Metro’s Silver Line extension on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The extended service will connect customers to six new stations, adding 11.4 miles of track to the Metrorail system, and begin operations at a modern rail maintenance facility. The Silver Line Extension provides customers with a new connection to Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as service between Reston and eastern Loudoun County. The Grand Opening also marks the completion of the Silver Line project, a generational infrastructure investment in Northern Virginia, according to the Washington Area Metro Transit Authority.
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
loudounnow.com
Free Holiday Parking Starts in Downtown Leesburg
Downtown public parking starting this week and continuing through New Year’s Day. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 21, on-street metered parking spaces will be free. Parking in the Town Hall parking garage is already free because of on-going repair work that has limited the available spaces. There will be a...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Data Center Knowledge
Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning
Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Kelly Burk, Leesburg
Editor: I am honored to be re-elected mayor and thrilled to serve again as mayor of the town I love, Leesburg. Thank you to the citizens of Leesburg for trusting me to represent me as your mayor. I look forward to working with the council and our town team to continue improving our beautiful town and serving our constituents' needs.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Appoints New Treasurer, Oktoberfest Committee Member
The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday appointed Tanya George to be the town’s new treasurer following a closed session meeting. George works for the Loudoun County Treasurer’s office, and council members said that experience gave her an edge over the other applicants. When asked what she was most...
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
Here’s When NOT To Travel For Thanksgiving In The D.C. Region
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for two things, equally mind-numbing: excessive alcohol consumption in a hometown bar, and traffic jams. If you want to avoid a Tim-Kaine-eating-an-orange-on-I-95 situation on your way to Thanksgiving festivities, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s annual holiday travel predictions recommend staying away from roadways next Wednesday. According...
Inside Nova
Man robs Manassas Bank of America
Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
Comments / 0