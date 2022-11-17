Six New Stations. Endless Possibilities. With much fanfare, national and regional officials gathered with hundreds of stakeholders to celebrate the opening of Metro’s Silver Line extension on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The extended service will connect customers to six new stations, adding 11.4 miles of track to the Metrorail system, and begin operations at a modern rail maintenance facility. The Silver Line Extension provides customers with a new connection to Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as service between Reston and eastern Loudoun County. The Grand Opening also marks the completion of the Silver Line project, a generational infrastructure investment in Northern Virginia, according to the Washington Area Metro Transit Authority.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO