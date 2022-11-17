ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

theburn.com

Fogo de Chão will open Reston location in December

The countdown is underway for the grand opening of the new Fogo de Chão restaurant at the Reston Town Center. The popular Brazilian steakhouse will begin welcoming guests on Friday, December 2. Fogo made the announcement Thursday evening. It’s the 70th location for the brand and the fourth in...
RESTON, VA
theburn.com

Papa Deeno’s Pizza headed to new Loudoun shopping plaza

A new pizza restaurant is in the works for the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County. It’s called Papa Deeno’s Pizza and it’s coming to the new Whitman Farm plaza at Braddock and Gum Spring roads. Papa Deeno’s is taking a small space next door to the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Ken Reid, McLean

Editor: Thank you, Loudoun Now, for the excellent coverage of the Silver Line opening to Loudoun. However, one important name was not mentioned in the article, who in my view, was probably the one Loudoun County elected official who was so instrumental to bringing Metro to Ashburn—and that is former Chairman Scott York.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tysonstoday.com

Business News from the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority – November 17

Six New Stations. Endless Possibilities. With much fanfare, national and regional officials gathered with hundreds of stakeholders to celebrate the opening of Metro’s Silver Line extension on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The extended service will connect customers to six new stations, adding 11.4 miles of track to the Metrorail system, and begin operations at a modern rail maintenance facility. The Silver Line Extension provides customers with a new connection to Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as service between Reston and eastern Loudoun County. The Grand Opening also marks the completion of the Silver Line project, a generational infrastructure investment in Northern Virginia, according to the Washington Area Metro Transit Authority.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In

A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Free Holiday Parking Starts in Downtown Leesburg

Downtown public parking starting this week and continuing through New Year’s Day. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 21, on-street metered parking spaces will be free. Parking in the Town Hall parking garage is already free because of on-going repair work that has limited the available spaces. There will be a...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
Data Center Knowledge

Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning

Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Kelly Burk, Leesburg

Editor: I am honored to be re-elected mayor and thrilled to serve again as mayor of the town I love, Leesburg. Thank you to the citizens of Leesburg for trusting me to represent me as your mayor. I look forward to working with the council and our town team to continue improving our beautiful town and serving our constituents' needs.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value

Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Lovettsville Appoints New Treasurer, Oktoberfest Committee Member

The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday appointed Tanya George to be the town’s new treasurer following a closed session meeting. George works for the Loudoun County Treasurer’s office, and council members said that experience gave her an edge over the other applicants. When asked what she was most...
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
DCist

Here’s When NOT To Travel For Thanksgiving In The D.C. Region

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for two things, equally mind-numbing: excessive alcohol consumption in a hometown bar, and traffic jams. If you want to avoid a Tim-Kaine-eating-an-orange-on-I-95 situation on your way to Thanksgiving festivities, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s annual holiday travel predictions recommend staying away from roadways next Wednesday. According...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Man robs Manassas Bank of America

Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
MANASSAS, VA

