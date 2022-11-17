Collegiately Speaking: Talking quarterbacks

The 2022 football season has just two games remaining. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa bring in former Northwestern quarterback Steve Schnur to recap this year and look ahead to 2023. Schnur, who was the team’s quarterback the last time the Wildcats played in the Rose Bowl, shared his thoughts on what has gone wrong since the thrilling win over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. Dave and Dan also try to find who might represent the Big Ten West’s division in the conference title game on Saturday, December 3. They wrap the show with producer ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.