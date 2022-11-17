Read full article on original website
‘I can’t work in the office safely’: the over-50s leaving the UK labour force
“I’m still working at home, but only just.” Before the pandemic, Melanie Green loved her job in a bustling police control room. But the drugs she takes for arthritis suppress her immune system and Green won’t risk going back into the workplace while Covid continues to circulate.
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
Voices: There’s only one thing to blame for the pointless migrant deal with France – Brexit
It is a curious thing that a country with such an acute shortage of labour that it is going into recession will pay a foreign neighbour even more money to prevent workers coming over to plug the gaps. That, though, is precisely where the UK is with the deal the government has concluded with the French. Instead of giving the French police £54m to attempt the impossible and to stop the small boat crossings across the English Channel, the UK is now going to sub them some £63m a year to do so. Voila! How’s that for an inflation-busting...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Jeremy Hunt told to ‘come clean’ on economic cost of non-dom tax status
Ministers have been told to “come clean” on the economic argument for the decision not to scrap non-dom status in the UK, after the chancellor suggested he did not know how much money axeing the controversial tax status would raise. Jeremy Hunt insisted the economy would not be helped by abolishing the controversial tax status, saying on Friday that he would rather the super-rich “stayed ... and spent their money here”. And he said he had been told by Treasury officials that they were “very unsure” about how much money the move would actually make.Labour has now called on...
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
Raab’s conflicts with staff caused Afghanistan evacuation delays – reports
Dominic Raab faced fresh questions on Saturday, after it was reported that his refusal to speak to Foreign Office staff he viewed as “time-wasters” caused a “blockage” during the evacuation from Afghanistan last year.The Deputy Prime Minister, whose oversight of the evacuation amid the Taliban’s power-grab came in for heavy criticism, was the subject of a fresh report in The Guardian newspaper which reported on claims that his working relationship with officials had a negative impact on Foreign Office efforts.Mr Raab is facing an investigation into his conduct, after the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the...
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
Rayner demands general election after Hunt unveils ‘nightmare’ Budget
Labour’s deputy leader has called for a general election in the wake of Jeremy Hunt’s “nightmare before Christmas” Budget. Angela Rayner said it was clear that prime ministr Rishi Sunak had no plan to grow the UK economy out of its current crisis. “His only plan is to hike the taxes of working people to foot the bill the Tories left behind after 12 weeks of chaos and 12 years of economic failure,” she said.“Britain simply can’t afford any more Conservative mismanagement. No one voted for this; we need a general election now.”On Friday the highly respected Institute...
The first step to Britain’s economic recovery is to start telling the truth | Will Hutton
We have all been deluding ourselves for too long – let’s admit what ails us and finally move on
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales react coolly to Hunt’s autumn statement
The Scottish National party has accused the chancellor of reintroducing austerity after he announced that Scotland would get a £1.5bn uplift in funding over the next two years in the autumn statement. Jeremy Hunt told parliament that the NHS and schools in Scotland facing “equivalent pressures” to those in...
Brexit: Record low now think UK was right to leave EU
Just 32 per cent of British voters now think the UK was right to leave the EU, a new poll has found.The figure from pollster YouGov is the lowest on record and the latest continuation of a trend stretching back to last year.A full 56 per cent now explicitly think Britain was wrong to leave, with the rest saying they don’t know.The figure comes after “rejoin” took a record 14-point lead in a separate poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies last month, which asked how people would vote in another EU referendum.Respected political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice said...
Reeves: Chancellor picked the pockets of entire country with autumn statement
Rachel Reeves accused Chancellor Jeremy Hunt of having “picked the pockets” of the entire country by deploying a “raft of stealth taxes” in his autumn statement.The shadow chancellor said Mr Hunt was attempting to “take the British people for fools” by seeking to claim the Conservatives are not responsible for the “last 12 years of failure”.Ms Reeves also drew upon US soap opera Dallas and The Police’s 1983 hit Every Breath You Take as she criticised the economic record of the Conservatives since 2010.A Conservative double whammy, that sees frozen tax thresholds and double-digit inflation erode the real value of...
BBC
Most areas in England to see 5% council tax rise
Most English councils are expected to raise council tax by 5%, according to the Treasury. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday announced English local authorities will be able to increase council tax by 5% annually without a referendum. Councils warned an increase would be "extremely difficult" for people given the cost-of-living...
BBC
Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for
The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
Thatcher and Lawson had a strategy – where is Hunt and Sunak’s? | Larry Elliott
UK’s crisis has similarities to that of 1980s but our ‘two chancellors’ plan only to muddle through
Meet Britain's squeezed middle: MailOnline analysis reveals how Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement hits middle-earners the hardest
Britain's middle class will be clobbered hardest by Jeremy Hunt's extraordinary emergency Budget, according to an analysis by MailOnline. Yesterday the Chancellor unveiled a £25billion package of tax rises that will push the overall burden to its highest level since the Second World War in a bid to rescue the battered public finances and drive down inflation in one of the most punishing Autumn Statements in history.
Budget for 40 new NHS hospitals faces real-terms cut of £700m, say Lib Dems
Capital budget of £12bn a year to shrink to £11.7bn, putting Tories’ claim 40 hospitals in England will be built or renovated in doubt
Petrol and diesel 'are set to rise 12p a litre in March': OBR assumes ministers will defy Tory MPs to increase fuel duty by nearly a quarter and bring in £5.7billion
Motorists were today warned of a 12p a litre hike in the price of petrol and diesel next year by the UK's spending watchdog. The Office for Budget Responsibility pointed to a 'planned 23 per cent increase in the fuel duty rate' in late March in its new analysis. It...
Jeremy Hunt ‘accepts picture’ of NHS on brink of collapse, but efficiencies must be found
Chancellor warns health service has to help fix UK’s broken economy despite facing ‘massive pressures’
