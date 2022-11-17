ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: There’s only one thing to blame for the pointless migrant deal with France – Brexit

It is a curious thing that a country with such an acute shortage of labour that it is going into recession will pay a foreign neighbour even more money to prevent workers coming over to plug the gaps. That, though, is precisely where the UK is with the deal the government has concluded with the French. Instead of giving the French police £54m to attempt the impossible and to stop the small boat crossings across the English Channel, the UK is now going to sub them some £63m a year to do so. Voila! How’s that for an inflation-busting...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt told to ‘come clean’ on economic cost of non-dom tax status

Ministers have been told to “come clean” on the economic argument for the decision not to scrap non-dom status in the UK, after the chancellor suggested he did not know how much money axeing the controversial tax status would raise. Jeremy Hunt insisted the economy would not be helped by abolishing the controversial tax status, saying on Friday that he would rather the super-rich “stayed ... and spent their money here”. And he said he had been told by Treasury officials that they were “very unsure” about how much money the move would actually make.Labour has now called on...
The Independent

Raab’s conflicts with staff caused Afghanistan evacuation delays – reports

Dominic Raab faced fresh questions on Saturday, after it was reported that his refusal to speak to Foreign Office staff he viewed as “time-wasters” caused a “blockage” during the evacuation from Afghanistan last year.The Deputy Prime Minister, whose oversight of the evacuation amid the Taliban’s power-grab came in for heavy criticism, was the subject of a fresh report in The Guardian newspaper which reported on claims that his working relationship with officials had a negative impact on Foreign Office efforts.Mr Raab is facing an investigation into his conduct, after the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the...
The Independent

Rayner demands general election after Hunt unveils ‘nightmare’ Budget

Labour’s deputy leader has called for a general election in the wake of Jeremy Hunt’s “nightmare before Christmas” Budget. Angela Rayner said it was clear that prime ministr Rishi Sunak had no plan to grow the UK economy out of its current crisis. “His only plan is to hike the taxes of working people to foot the bill the Tories left behind after 12 weeks of chaos and 12 years of economic failure,” she said.“Britain simply can’t afford any more Conservative mismanagement. No one voted for this; we need a general election now.”On Friday the highly respected Institute...
The Independent

Brexit: Record low now think UK was right to leave EU

Just 32 per cent of British voters now think the UK was right to leave the EU, a new poll has found.The figure from pollster YouGov is the lowest on record and the latest continuation of a trend stretching back to last year.A full 56 per cent now explicitly think Britain was wrong to leave, with the rest saying they don’t know.The figure comes after “rejoin” took a record 14-point lead in a separate poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies last month, which asked how people would vote in another EU referendum.Respected political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice said...
The Independent

Reeves: Chancellor picked the pockets of entire country with autumn statement

Rachel Reeves accused Chancellor Jeremy Hunt of having “picked the pockets” of the entire country by deploying a “raft of stealth taxes” in his autumn statement.The shadow chancellor said Mr Hunt was attempting to “take the British people for fools” by seeking to claim the Conservatives are not responsible for the “last 12 years of failure”.Ms Reeves also drew upon US soap opera Dallas and The Police’s 1983 hit Every Breath You Take as she criticised the economic record of the Conservatives since 2010.A Conservative double whammy, that sees frozen tax thresholds and double-digit inflation erode the real value of...
BBC

Most areas in England to see 5% council tax rise

Most English councils are expected to raise council tax by 5%, according to the Treasury. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday announced English local authorities will be able to increase council tax by 5% annually without a referendum. Councils warned an increase would be "extremely difficult" for people given the cost-of-living...
BBC

Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for

The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
Daily Mail

Meet Britain's squeezed middle: MailOnline analysis reveals how Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement hits middle-earners the hardest

Britain's middle class will be clobbered hardest by Jeremy Hunt's extraordinary emergency Budget, according to an analysis by MailOnline. Yesterday the Chancellor unveiled a £25billion package of tax rises that will push the overall burden to its highest level since the Second World War in a bid to rescue the battered public finances and drive down inflation in one of the most punishing Autumn Statements in history.

