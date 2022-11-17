Read full article on original website
Related
elearningindustry.com
5 Reasons Why Peer-To-Peer Learning Cultures Work
Peer-to-peer learning is a powerful tool for companies striving to turn their own work environments into learning cultures. Sure, traditional top-down training checks boxes; it makes it seem like widespread learning has occurred when, in reality, it’s ineffective. Your people have the answers within them already, and by encouraging them to help each other learn, you can promote and sustain a culture of peer-to-peer learning and continuous education.
elearningindustry.com
Best LMS For Healthcare, Medical & Telemedicine (2023)
Top Learning Management Systems For Healthcare, Medical, And Telemedicine. Are you exploring the market to find the best Learning Management System (LMS) for healthcare training? There are so many options out there, so it must be hard, especially if you haven't used an LMS before. Online learning has been around long before the pandemic started, but since the COVID-19 outbreak, the benefits have become even more evident. For the last few years, many healthcare organizations have shown interest in using digital platforms to train employees.
elearningindustry.com
Leadership Blueprint: Leading People
Leadership has transformed over the last few years and will continue to transform as leaders are faced with unprecedented complexity and change emanating both externally and internally in their organizations. This series of articles titled "The Leadership Blueprint" offers a blueprint on critical elements of leadership that leaders can adopt and adapt to their organizational contexts. The series focuses on essential leadership functions, including driving digital transformation, leading people, harnessing data, driving culture change, and concentrating on the future, among others. This article discusses the six key competencies you need to lead people successfully.
Comments / 0