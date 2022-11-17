Services for Melville Mayor Velma L. Dureseau Hendrix set for Friday

Services will be Friday for Melville Mayor Velma L. Dureseau Hendrix, who died on election day in a car crash.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Emma Zion Baptist Church in Melville. Visiting hours will be observed from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Williams Funeral Home. Visiting hours will resume on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 8:00 AM to 12:45 AM at Emma Zion Baptist Church in Melville.

Interment will be in Sweet Home Cemetery in Melville. Rev. Paul Zachary will officiate at the services.

Hendrix was 84 years old.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Gail Hendrix and two sisters, Gloria M. Dureseau Crayton and Gwendolyn Faye Dureseau, all of Melville, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Hendrix was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Dureseau, Sr. & Lillie Hicks Dureseau and a brother, Leonard Dureseau, Jr.

Hendrix died last week in a crash that left three other people with injuries. To read about that, click here . To read our story about what happened with the election, click here .

Back in 2021, we caught up with the Mayor as she marked a personal milestone at her church. To see that story, click here .