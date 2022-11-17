ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans Tuesday, November 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST online. Veterans can meet 90+ employers seeking their intangible skillsets and highly qualified talent. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
beckersasc.com

$25M surgery center with orthopedic care opens in Florida

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers have opened a $25 million multispeciality surgery center in Jacksonville, according to a Nov. 18 report from WJCT News. The 19,000-square-foot Centurion Surgery Center will offer spine, orthopedic, gastrointestinal, oral and gynecological care and pain management. Physicians from Jax...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
themonarchwedding.com

Betina and Ciprian - Greek Orthodox Wedding in Jacksonville Florida

Tradition + celebration… you simply can’t have a more perfect harmony for a wedding. And that is what Betina and Ciprian brought to their beautiful union. This couple exchanged vows at St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville in an intimate ceremony that brought their families together with so many special touches. And they chose to celebrate with a reception at the Embassy Suites in St. Augustine Beach, and celebrate we did! There was a Greek band as well as music from Beachside Entertainment to keep the party rocking, and Ouzo on the dance floor to end the perfect night. Thanks for letting us capture all these unique moments—we loved every minute. Opa!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Missing 9-year-old boy near Orion St located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:29 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing 9-year-old Nasir Williams has been located. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy last seen leaving his residence in the 2500 block of Orion St. Nine-year-old Nasir...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy