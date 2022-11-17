Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Related
$300,000 raised at annual McKenzie’s Run in Ponte Vedra
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 1500 people hit the ground running in Ponte Vedra for The 13th Annual McKenzie’s Run benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida. The run took place early Saturday morning at ‘THE PLAYERS Championship Stadium Course. Leaders say nearly $300,000...
First Coast News
Jordan Davis honored 10 years later at community Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hot food and music filled the streets around the Clara White Mission in Downtown Jacksonville for this year’s Feed the City Pre-thanksgiving community luncheon. The event not only fed those in need, but also honored the life of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old killed at a...
National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans Tuesday, November 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST online. Veterans can meet 90+ employers seeking their intangible skillsets and highly qualified talent. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
Vandals destroy irrigation system in North Jacksonville farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a rough time for an urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville. The farm has been attacked by vandals three times in the last few weeks. The latest attack was Thursday night. Damages are over $10,000 in cost. The White Harvest Farm is asking for help...
beckersasc.com
$25M surgery center with orthopedic care opens in Florida
Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers have opened a $25 million multispeciality surgery center in Jacksonville, according to a Nov. 18 report from WJCT News. The 19,000-square-foot Centurion Surgery Center will offer spine, orthopedic, gastrointestinal, oral and gynecological care and pain management. Physicians from Jax...
Sheriff-Elect T.K. Waters to be sworn-in as Jacksonville’s 7th Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters will officially take the oath of office on Sunday, November 20th , becoming Jacksonville’s seventh Sheriff. Interim Sheriff Pat Ivey and Chief Judge Mark Mahon will join T.K., at Bible Believers Baptist Church at noon. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
Annual Harvest Food Drive: The importance of giving back this holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Families will gather around the dinner table on November 24 for turkey and all the trimmings. With so many families in need during the holiday season, Feeding Northeast Florida is hosting its third annual Harvest Helpings distribution. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Jacksonville Daily Record
$20 million Port Commerce Center starting construction in North Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Nov. 17 for Vardaman Construction LLC to build the 237,500-square-foot Port Commerce Center on 38 acres in North Jacksonville along Alta Drive, west of Interstate 295. The site address is 10616 Alta Drive. Jason Duck, Vardaman senior project manager, said Nov. 18 the construction cost...
themonarchwedding.com
Betina and Ciprian - Greek Orthodox Wedding in Jacksonville Florida
Tradition + celebration… you simply can’t have a more perfect harmony for a wedding. And that is what Betina and Ciprian brought to their beautiful union. This couple exchanged vows at St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville in an intimate ceremony that brought their families together with so many special touches. And they chose to celebrate with a reception at the Embassy Suites in St. Augustine Beach, and celebrate we did! There was a Greek band as well as music from Beachside Entertainment to keep the party rocking, and Ouzo on the dance floor to end the perfect night. Thanks for letting us capture all these unique moments—we loved every minute. Opa!
News4Jax.com
‘No shame in hunger’: Farm Share Thanksgiving giveaway lightens load for 2,500 households
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Thanksgiving gets closer, the need for the popular fixings at the table is growing. There have already been several food giveaways locally to help those in need. Dozens of volunteers made people’s days brighter Saturday at a Farm Share giveaway in Jacksonville with enough supplies...
Feeding Northeast Florida, Jaguars giveaway Turkeys giving people hope, lasting memories ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People lined up outside Lot J at TIAA Bank Field before it opened Friday morning as they tried to secure their spot for a free turkey or Publix gift card. Feeding Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Jaguars teamed up to provide 150 turkeys and 450 Publix...
News4Jax.com
Increase in children going to emergency rooms with need for mental health services
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There has been a steady increase in the number of children who are seen in emergency rooms for behavior health services, according to a study from the journal Pediatrics, and the increase started even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought record high demand for psychological services for children.
Bishop Felipe Estevez recovers from recent surgery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The former Bishop of St. Augustine, Felipe Estevez, said he is recovering well following surgery. The following is a message from Estevez, which was released on Thursday, Nov. 17. “I wanted to let you know that I am doing very well following surgery (Nov. 16)...
News4Jax.com
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
Damage left behind by Nicole leaves South Ponta Vedra Beach home sitting on a cliff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — One week later and St. Johns County residents are still cleaning up the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Nicole. Some of the homes on the coastline between Vilano and Ponte Vedra Beach are hanging on by a thread after storm surge from Nicole eroded the land holding them up above the beach.
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
First Coast News
Jacksonville cancer doctor works to diversify clinical trials after losing daughter
Dr. Roxana Dronca is now part of an award program to save other people by looking at health disparities. She does it in her daughter's memory.
JSO: Missing 9-year-old boy near Orion St located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:29 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing 9-year-old Nasir Williams has been located. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy last seen leaving his residence in the 2500 block of Orion St. Nine-year-old Nasir...
Comments / 1