45% Of Employees Say Company Leaders Don't Understand Their Motivations. Creating a company culture that instills a sense of belonging and nurtures employees' talents is no small feat. However, companies that dedicate themselves to the task of forging a collaborative and authentic culture are paving the way for long-term success. Unfortunately, based on the findings in this report, many employees feel that leadership is missing the mark. Focusing on the wrong perks, corporate apathy, and misunderstanding the true nature of company culture are just a few of the obstacles standing in the way. This report delves into the data that was gathered from 1200 workers across 5 industries, and the key takeaways are shocking.

