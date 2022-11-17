Read full article on original website
The Future Of Work Report: Are Company Leaders Out Of Touch With What Employees Want?
45% Of Employees Say Company Leaders Don't Understand Their Motivations. Creating a company culture that instills a sense of belonging and nurtures employees' talents is no small feat. However, companies that dedicate themselves to the task of forging a collaborative and authentic culture are paving the way for long-term success. Unfortunately, based on the findings in this report, many employees feel that leadership is missing the mark. Focusing on the wrong perks, corporate apathy, and misunderstanding the true nature of company culture are just a few of the obstacles standing in the way. This report delves into the data that was gathered from 1200 workers across 5 industries, and the key takeaways are shocking.
5 Reasons Why Peer-To-Peer Learning Cultures Work
Peer-to-peer learning is a powerful tool for companies striving to turn their own work environments into learning cultures. Sure, traditional top-down training checks boxes; it makes it seem like widespread learning has occurred when, in reality, it’s ineffective. Your people have the answers within them already, and by encouraging them to help each other learn, you can promote and sustain a culture of peer-to-peer learning and continuous education.
Leadership Blueprint: Leading People
Leadership has transformed over the last few years and will continue to transform as leaders are faced with unprecedented complexity and change emanating both externally and internally in their organizations. This series of articles titled "The Leadership Blueprint" offers a blueprint on critical elements of leadership that leaders can adopt and adapt to their organizational contexts. The series focuses on essential leadership functions, including driving digital transformation, leading people, harnessing data, driving culture change, and concentrating on the future, among others. This article discusses the six key competencies you need to lead people successfully.
Always Relevant, Never Outdated: Your Rapid eLearning Guide
Should your L&D department implement a rapid eLearning strategy? This rapid eLearning guide will help you answer that question based on your objectives and use case. More often than not, this approach is a cost-effective way to convert Flash to HTML5 and modernize outdated content. But you can also use it to develop fresh online training resources in a fraction of the time thanks to templates and other pre-built assets. Another option is to hire an outsourcing partner who specializes in rapid eLearning design to stretch your budget.
Empowering Corporate Culture Change Through Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion [eBook Launch]
Your Guide For Changing Corporate Culture Through DEI. Every member of your team should feel as though they have the support that they need to not merely tackle everyday tasks but embark on a journey of professional growth. So, how do you cultivate a culture that instills a sense of belonging and encourages lifelong learning? This eBook is all about changing corporate culture through diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
