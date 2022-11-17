Holly Willoughby wraps up warm in an all black ensemble while Tamara Ecclestone nails winter chic with husband Jay Rutland and their two daughters as they attend London's star-studded Winter Wonderland opening

Holly Willoughby wrapped up warm on Thursday as she led the stars attending the VIP press day of London's Winter Wonderland ahead of the grand opening on Friday.

The This Morning presenter, 41, kept a simple look as she batted off the cold weather with a black beanie, teamed with a zipped-up coat.

Tamara Ecclestone was also in attendance to the festive day, making it a family affair as she was joined by her husband Jay Rutland and their two daughters Sophia and Serena.

Family day: Tamara Ecclestone nailed winter chic as she also attended the day with husband Jay Rutland and their two daughters

Holly kept her look simple with a pair of black jeans, taupe jumper and warm jacket - which she teamed with a pair of aviator boots.

She added a crossbody bag to the look, opting for a simple yet radiant makeup look for the appearance.

The presenter's bright blonde locks were left to fall freely underneath a black beanie hat, as she flashed a massive grin for the appearance.

Simple: Holly kept her look simple with a pair of black jeans, taupe jumper and warm jacket - which she teamed with a pair of aviator boots

Glowing: The presenter's bright blonde locks were left to fall freely underneath a black beanie hat, as she flashed a massive grin for the appearance

Sense of style: She added a crossbody bag from Ganni to the look, opting for a simple yet radiant makeup look for the appearance

Beaming: Holly appeared in high spritis for the star-studded opening day, flying solo as she took to the red carpet amongst the crowd of famous families

Doing the rounds: Holly took in the bright attractions while getting snapped in different locations

Meanwhile, Formula 1 heiress Tamara looked gorgeous for the outing as she wrapped up in a fur-lined aviator coat, teamed with a pair of light wash jeans.

Tamara kept her look low-key for the festive outing, sporting a pair of brown boots with her straight-leg jeans, paired with a nude bodysuit.

She kept her chocolate brown locks down as they fell into a soft curl, adding a radiant palette of makeup with a glossy nude lip.

The model held her youngest daughter Serena in her arms, as the tot looked adorable in a white dress and tartan headband.

While the youngster's elder sister Sophia, eight, stood beside her parents as she sported a pink beanie hat and fur coat, flashing a huge smile for the cameras.

Businessman Jay, who wed Tamara back in 2013, kept warm in a light grey soft jacket and jeans.

Keeping warm: Tamara kept her look low-key for the festive outing, sporting a pair of brown boots with her straight-leg jeans, paired with a nude bodysuit

Beauty: She kept her chocolate brown locks down as they fell into a soft curl, adding a radiant palette of makeup with a glossy nude lip

Cute; The model held her youngest daughter Serena in her arms, as the tot looked adorable in a white dress and tartan headband

Glowing: Binky Felstead, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was a vision as she beamed for snaps on the red carpet

Winter wardrobe: The soon to be mother-of-three concealed her growing bump with a pair of black leggings and a grey jumper, layering a longline green coat with a fur lining

Simple: She kept her locks away from her face in a high ponytail, going for a pared-back makeup look with a nude lip

Tour: Binky stopped for some snaps during the festivities, beaming in front of the bright backdrop

Wow! Winter Wonderland has once again transformed the capital's Hyde Park into a bright festive funfair, with a multitude of rides, games, market stalls and refreshments available

Winter Wonderland has once again transformed the capital's Hyde Park into a bright festive funfair, with a multitude of rides, games, market stalls and refreshments available.

Following the star-studded opening night, the Christmas attraction will be open to the public until 2 January, with free off-peak tickets and peak tickets for £5 and £7.50.

Binky Felstead, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was a vision as she also beamed for snaps on the red carpet.

The soon to be mother-of-three concealed her growing bump with a pair of black leggings and a grey jumper, layering a longline green coat with a fur lining.

She kept her locks away from her face in a high ponytail, going for a pared-back makeup look with a nude lip.

The former Made In Chelsea star announced the news of her pregnancy earlier this month, and is set to welcome the new arrival with husband Max Darnton.

Power couple: Rochelle and Marvin Humes put on an adorable display as they also took to Winter Wonderland, both donning black beanies

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas cosied up with their daughter Lilah, 9 months, as they led the stars at London's Winter Wonderland on Thursday

Style: The star looked ultra stylish in a leather trench coat, which was adorned with forest green fur lining, paired with a colourful patterned sweater

And former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh put on a cosy display with beau Ryan Thomas and their nine-month-old daughter Lilah and two-year-old son Roman.

The star looked ultra stylish in a leather trench coat, which was adorned with forest green fur lining, paired with a colourful patterned sweater.

She held Lilah in her arms while standing alongside Corrie star Ryan, who looked dapper in a nude coat and trousers while holding hands with their son Roman.

And joining the TOWIE alum was Gemma Collins, who typically turned heads as she took to the festive opening in a bold winter look.

Winter nudes: The TV personality donned a geometric printed jumpsuit with a centre zip, layering a nude coat on top as she kept comfortable in chunky light boots

Peace: The star threw up a peace sign with her hand while striking a slew of poses

Winter ready: Stacey Solomon was ready for all weather conditions as she donned a pair of white snowboots for the winter event

Couple: Stacey's husband Joe Swash joined her, keeping a low key look as he donned a baseball cap

The TV personality donned a geometric printed jumpsuit with a centre zip, layering a nude coat on top as she kept comfortable in chunky light boots.

Adding a caramel-hued beret over her recently chopped locks, Gemma appeared in her element while taking in the Christmas celebrations - and even gave a hug to a member in a Santa Clause costume.

From one reality star to another, Shaughna Phillips displayed her growing baby bump at the event, which she cradled while smiling for pictures.

The Love Island star is currently pregnant with her first child, and announced the joyous news earlier this year.

Expectant mother: Shaughna Phillips displayed her growing baby bump at the event, which she cradled while smiling for pictures

Congrats: The Love Island star is currently pregnant with her first child, and announced the joyous news earlier this year

Pals: Shaughna was joined by close pal and former co-star Demi Jones, who braved the cold in a pair of stone cycling shorts and a ribbed jumper

Beauty: Her auburn tresses were slicked back into a high ponytail as the ends fell to her shoulders

Felicity Hayward (L) and Demi Jones (R)

Having a giggle: The trio of blonde beauties were all smiles as they cuddled up to one another for snaps

Christmas came early? While Vogue Williams was Christmas ready in a festive printed cardigan with a tie waist

Stunner: Vogue's golden tresses were left in a soft curl as she sported a bright palette of makeup

Winter: Vogue nailed a winter look with lace up aviator boots

Doting mother: Vogue was joined by her two eldest children, Theodore and Gigi, who she shares with beau Spencer Matthews

Chic: The beauty entrepreneur had her shoulder-length golden locks styled in a sleek yet volumnious blowdry

She teamed a figure-clinging light brown maxi dress with a chocolate brown coat in borg material, finishing the autumnal look with slightly heeled boots.

Shaughna was joined by close pal and former co-star Demi Jones, who braved the cold in a pair of stone cycling shorts and a ribbed jumper.

Demi added a pair of over-the-knee boots to the look and a fur aviator jacket, finishing the look with complementing ear muffs and a blush handbag.

Chloe Burrows, Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford once again made ever the trio as the Love Island stars also enjoyed the day at Winter Wonderland.

Head turning: Vanessa Feltz was unmissable in a white fur poncho and diamanté embellished trousers

Festive cheer: Daisy May Cooper went all out for the day, sporting a reindeer Christmas jumper as she held hands with her daughter Pip, who matched her mum with a Jingle All The Way jumper and face paint

All the stops: Daisy went all out as she added a reindeer ear headband too, alongside a black choker

Family time: Loose Women's Linda Robson brought her grandchildren for the day out as they took in the range of rides and attractions

Girls' night: Tv's Hayley Palmer (left) put on a very leggy display in a sparkly mini dress and fur coat as she joined pals Aliyah Rahal (centre) and Larissa Eddie (right) at the VIP event

Beaming: The ladies appeared in high spirits as they got into the Christmas mood

Getting in the spirit: Victoria Brown looked chic as she beamed for a snap with the event's Santa Clause

Stylish: The blonde beauty (left) donned a sparkling silver mini dress with a burgundy coat on top, while Chris Kowalski (right) opted for a bright look as he sported an orange padded coat from The North Face and complementing beanie

Christmas colours: Amanda Cronin was very merry in a bright red coat and PVC trousers, teamed with a satin red shirt

Common theme: The skincare founder (left) turned heads in her bold ensemble as Kara Marni (centre) went for a similar look with tight PVC trousers and a puff jacket as Heather Watson (right) wrapped up in leggings and a Fendi cropped jacket

Enjoying it: Tennis player Heather was all smiles as she added a warm beanie over her raven tresses

Dashing: Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw opted for a pair of distressed jeans with a patterned jacket, posing alongside Meshach Henry

Date night: While DJ Fat Tony wrapped an arm around his beau Stavros Agapiou while rocking a double denim ensemble

Ever the statement maker: Lizzie Cundy skipped the Chrismtas colours for a bright pink outfit, which featured leg-length heeled boots and a baby pink, ribbed mini dress

Very merry! She put on a cheeky display with the event's Santa Clause, who whisked her into his arms

Strike a pose! Loving it, the media personality lifted one leg in the air while posing for pictures in his arms

Fun: She and pal Joy Desmond were also snapped with one another as they went on either side of the Santa