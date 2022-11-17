ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Willoughby wraps up warm in an all black ensemble while Tamara Ecclestone nails winter chic with husband Jay Rutland and their two daughters as they attend London's star-studded Winter Wonderland opening

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Holly Willoughby wrapped up warm on Thursday as she led the stars attending the VIP press day of London's Winter Wonderland ahead of the grand opening on Friday.

The This Morning presenter, 41, kept a simple look as she batted off the cold weather with a black beanie, teamed with a zipped-up coat.

Tamara Ecclestone was also in attendance to the festive day, making it a family affair as she was joined by her husband Jay Rutland and their two daughters Sophia and Serena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fvPn_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VPtW_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Fpm8_0jEZO4rA00
Family day: Tamara Ecclestone nailed winter chic as she also attended the day with husband Jay Rutland and their two daughters

Holly kept her look simple with a pair of black jeans, taupe jumper and warm jacket - which she teamed with a pair of aviator boots.

She added a crossbody bag to the look, opting for a simple yet radiant makeup look for the appearance.

The presenter's bright blonde locks were left to fall freely underneath a black beanie hat, as she flashed a massive grin for the appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQeEt_0jEZO4rA00
Simple: Holly kept her look simple with a pair of black jeans, taupe jumper and warm jacket - which she teamed with a pair of aviator boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXvmc_0jEZO4rA00
Glowing: The presenter's bright blonde locks were left to fall freely underneath a black beanie hat, as she flashed a massive grin for the appearance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQg01_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwYGt_0jEZO4rA00
Sense of style: She added a crossbody bag from Ganni to the look, opting for a simple yet radiant makeup look for the appearance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDJWb_0jEZO4rA00
Beaming: Holly appeared in high spritis for the star-studded opening day, flying solo as she took to the red carpet amongst the crowd of famous families
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EMBn_0jEZO4rA00
Doing the rounds: Holly took in the bright attractions while getting snapped in different locations

Meanwhile, Formula 1 heiress Tamara looked gorgeous for the outing as she wrapped up in a fur-lined aviator coat, teamed with a pair of light wash jeans.

Tamara kept her look low-key for the festive outing, sporting a pair of brown boots with her straight-leg jeans, paired with a nude bodysuit.

She kept her chocolate brown locks down as they fell into a soft curl, adding a radiant palette of makeup with a glossy nude lip.

The model held her youngest daughter Serena in her arms, as the tot looked adorable in a white dress and tartan headband.

While the youngster's elder sister Sophia, eight, stood beside her parents as she sported a pink beanie hat and fur coat, flashing a huge smile for the cameras.

Businessman Jay, who wed Tamara back in 2013, kept warm in a light grey soft jacket and jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5Ymp_0jEZO4rA00
Keeping warm: Tamara kept her look low-key for the festive outing, sporting a pair of brown boots with her straight-leg jeans, paired with a nude bodysuit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdPhL_0jEZO4rA00
Beauty: She kept her chocolate brown locks down as they fell into a soft curl, adding a radiant palette of makeup with a glossy nude lip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzI0g_0jEZO4rA00
Cute; The model held her youngest daughter Serena in her arms, as the tot looked adorable in a white dress and tartan headband
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCBVN_0jEZO4rA00
Glowing: Binky Felstead, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was a vision as she beamed for snaps on the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jCbP_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjCML_0jEZO4rA00
Winter wardrobe: The soon to be mother-of-three concealed her growing bump with a pair of black leggings and a grey jumper, layering a longline green coat with a fur lining
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccQir_0jEZO4rA00
Simple: She kept her locks away from her face in a high ponytail, going for a pared-back makeup look with a nude lip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nV5nX_0jEZO4rA00
Tour: Binky stopped for some snaps during the festivities, beaming in front of the bright backdrop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbCF2_0jEZO4rA00
Wow! Winter Wonderland has once again transformed the capital's Hyde Park into a bright festive funfair, with a multitude of rides, games, market stalls and refreshments available

Winter Wonderland has once again transformed the capital's Hyde Park into a bright festive funfair, with a multitude of rides, games, market stalls and refreshments available.

Following the star-studded opening night, the Christmas attraction will be open to the public until 2 January, with free off-peak tickets and peak tickets for £5 and £7.50.

Binky Felstead, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was a vision as she also beamed for snaps on the red carpet.

The soon to be mother-of-three concealed her growing bump with a pair of black leggings and a grey jumper, layering a longline green coat with a fur lining.

She kept her locks away from her face in a high ponytail, going for a pared-back makeup look with a nude lip.

The former Made In Chelsea star announced the news of her pregnancy earlier this month, and is set to welcome the new arrival with husband Max Darnton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRtr6_0jEZO4rA00
Power couple: Rochelle and Marvin Humes put on an adorable display as they also took to Winter Wonderland, both donning black beanies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFImS_0jEZO4rA00
Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas cosied up with their daughter Lilah, 9 months, as they led the stars at London's Winter Wonderland on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31khGW_0jEZO4rA00
Style: The star looked ultra stylish in a leather trench coat, which was adorned with forest green fur lining, paired with a colourful patterned sweater

And former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh put on a cosy display with beau Ryan Thomas and their nine-month-old daughter Lilah and two-year-old son Roman.

The star looked ultra stylish in a leather trench coat, which was adorned with forest green fur lining, paired with a colourful patterned sweater.

She held Lilah in her arms while standing alongside Corrie star Ryan, who looked dapper in a nude coat and trousers while holding hands with their son Roman.

And joining the TOWIE alum was Gemma Collins, who typically turned heads as she took to the festive opening in a bold winter look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kjTk_0jEZO4rA00
Winter nudes: The TV personality donned a geometric printed jumpsuit with a centre zip, layering a nude coat on top as she kept comfortable in chunky light boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWm9f_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuYdP_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERdgM_0jEZO4rA00
Peace: The star threw up a peace sign with her hand while striking a slew of poses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064Shf_0jEZO4rA00
Winter ready: Stacey Solomon was ready for all weather conditions as she donned a pair of white snowboots for the winter event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpLcJ_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQeyh_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bFXA_0jEZO4rA00
Couple: Stacey's husband Joe Swash joined her, keeping a low key look as he donned a baseball cap

The TV personality donned a geometric printed jumpsuit with a centre zip, layering a nude coat on top as she kept comfortable in chunky light boots.

Adding a caramel-hued beret over her recently chopped locks, Gemma appeared in her element while taking in the Christmas celebrations - and even gave a hug to a member in a Santa Clause costume.

From one reality star to another, Shaughna Phillips displayed her growing baby bump at the event, which she cradled while smiling for pictures.

The Love Island star is currently pregnant with her first child, and announced the joyous news earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNKNv_0jEZO4rA00
Expectant mother: Shaughna Phillips displayed her growing baby bump at the event, which she cradled while smiling for pictures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTSlo_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJzLw_0jEZO4rA00
Congrats: The Love Island star is currently pregnant with her first child, and announced the joyous news earlier this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkqcK_0jEZO4rA00
Pals: Shaughna was joined by close pal and former co-star Demi Jones, who braved the cold in a pair of stone cycling shorts and a ribbed jumper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJLsC_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fRSE_0jEZO4rA00
Beauty: Her auburn tresses were slicked back into a high ponytail as the ends fell to her shoulders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315Jnr_0jEZO4rA00
Felicity Hayward (L) and Demi Jones (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTiiO_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRjkm_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyLYJ_0jEZO4rA00
Having a giggle: The trio of blonde beauties were all smiles as they cuddled up to one another for snaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Kx0c_0jEZO4rA00
Christmas came early? While Vogue Williams was Christmas ready in a festive printed cardigan with a tie waist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDGG9_0jEZO4rA00
Stunner: Vogue's golden tresses were left in a soft curl as she sported a bright palette of makeup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pkJW_0jEZO4rA00
Winter: Vogue nailed a winter look with lace up aviator boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COwKw_0jEZO4rA00
Doting mother: Vogue was joined by her two eldest children, Theodore and Gigi, who she shares with beau Spencer Matthews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjBaK_0jEZO4rA00
Chic: The beauty entrepreneur had her shoulder-length golden locks styled in a sleek yet volumnious blowdry

She teamed a figure-clinging light brown maxi dress with a chocolate brown coat in borg material, finishing the autumnal look with slightly heeled boots.

Shaughna was joined by close pal and former co-star Demi Jones, who braved the cold in a pair of stone cycling shorts and a ribbed jumper.

Demi added a pair of over-the-knee boots to the look and a fur aviator jacket, finishing the look with complementing ear muffs and a blush handbag.

Chloe Burrows, Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford once again made ever the trio as the Love Island stars also enjoyed the day at Winter Wonderland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTRxe_0jEZO4rA00
Head turning: Vanessa Feltz was unmissable in a white fur poncho and diamanté embellished trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgrpg_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PFHL_0jEZO4rA00
Festive cheer: Daisy May Cooper went all out for the day, sporting a reindeer Christmas jumper as she held hands with her daughter Pip, who matched her mum with a Jingle All The Way jumper and face paint
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DSLU_0jEZO4rA00
All the stops: Daisy went all out as she added a reindeer ear headband too, alongside a black choker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X95Kp_0jEZO4rA00
Family time: Loose Women's Linda Robson brought her grandchildren for the day out as they took in the range of rides and attractions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVbBs_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396keJ_0jEZO4rA00
Girls' night: Tv's Hayley Palmer (left) put on a very leggy display in a sparkly mini dress and fur coat as she joined pals Aliyah Rahal (centre) and Larissa Eddie (right) at the VIP event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BV4ma_0jEZO4rA00
Beaming: The ladies appeared in high spirits as they got into the Christmas mood 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uInun_0jEZO4rA00
Getting in the spirit: Victoria Brown looked chic as she beamed for a snap with the event's Santa Clause
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwRzl_0jEZO4rA00
Stylish: The blonde beauty (left) donned a sparkling silver mini dress with a burgundy coat on top, while Chris Kowalski (right) opted for a bright look as he sported an orange padded coat from The North Face and complementing beanie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bv1G_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VU7C8_0jEZO4rA00
Christmas colours: Amanda Cronin was very merry in a bright red coat and PVC trousers, teamed with a satin red shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yClIo_0jEZO4rA00
Common theme: The skincare founder (left) turned heads in her bold ensemble as Kara Marni (centre) went for a similar look with tight PVC trousers and a puff jacket as Heather Watson (right) wrapped up in leggings and a Fendi cropped jacket 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8zKV_0jEZO4rA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGKoH_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnPXM_0jEZO4rA00
Enjoying it: Tennis player Heather was all smiles as she added a warm beanie over her raven tresses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5BCE_0jEZO4rA00
Dashing: Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw opted for a pair of distressed jeans with a patterned jacket, posing alongside Meshach Henry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZWSD_0jEZO4rA00
Date night: While DJ Fat Tony wrapped an arm around his beau Stavros Agapiou while rocking a double denim ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AS2Nz_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqX8C_0jEZO4rA00
Ever the statement maker: Lizzie Cundy skipped the Chrismtas colours for a bright pink outfit, which featured leg-length heeled boots and a baby pink, ribbed mini dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXcGY_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiUaE_0jEZO4rA00
Very merry! She put on a cheeky display with the event's Santa Clause, who whisked her into his arms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uXa5_0jEZO4rA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYf0T_0jEZO4rA00
Strike a pose! Loving it, the media personality lifted one leg in the air while posing for pictures in his arms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxplS_0jEZO4rA00
Fun: She and pal Joy Desmond were also snapped with one another as they went on either side of the Santa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPn0H_0jEZO4rA00
Open now! Following the star-studded opening night, the Christmas attraction will be open to the public until 2 January, with free off-peak tickets and peak tickets for £5 and £7.50

