Holly Willoughby wraps up warm in an all black ensemble while Tamara Ecclestone nails winter chic with husband Jay Rutland and their two daughters as they attend London's star-studded Winter Wonderland opening
By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
3 days ago
Holly Willoughby wrapped up warm on Thursday as she led the stars attending the VIP press day of London's Winter Wonderland ahead of the grand opening on Friday.
The This Morning presenter, 41, kept a simple look as she batted off the cold weather with a black beanie, teamed with a zipped-up coat.
Tamara Ecclestone was also in attendance to the festive day, making it a family affair as she was joined by her husband Jay Rutland and their two daughters Sophia and Serena.
Holly kept her look simple with a pair of black jeans, taupe jumper and warm jacket - which she teamed with a pair of aviator boots.
She added a crossbody bag to the look, opting for a simple yet radiant makeup look for the appearance.
The presenter's bright blonde locks were left to fall freely underneath a black beanie hat, as she flashed a massive grin for the appearance.
Meanwhile, Formula 1 heiress Tamara looked gorgeous for the outing as she wrapped up in a fur-lined aviator coat, teamed with a pair of light wash jeans.
Tamara kept her look low-key for the festive outing, sporting a pair of brown boots with her straight-leg jeans, paired with a nude bodysuit.
She kept her chocolate brown locks down as they fell into a soft curl, adding a radiant palette of makeup with a glossy nude lip.
The model held her youngest daughter Serena in her arms, as the tot looked adorable in a white dress and tartan headband.
While the youngster's elder sister Sophia, eight, stood beside her parents as she sported a pink beanie hat and fur coat, flashing a huge smile for the cameras.
Businessman Jay, who wed Tamara back in 2013, kept warm in a light grey soft jacket and jeans.
Winter Wonderland has once again transformed the capital's Hyde Park into a bright festive funfair, with a multitude of rides, games, market stalls and refreshments available.
Following the star-studded opening night, the Christmas attraction will be open to the public until 2 January, with free off-peak tickets and peak tickets for £5 and £7.50.
Binky Felstead, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was a vision as she also beamed for snaps on the red carpet.
The soon to be mother-of-three concealed her growing bump with a pair of black leggings and a grey jumper, layering a longline green coat with a fur lining.
She kept her locks away from her face in a high ponytail, going for a pared-back makeup look with a nude lip.
